IPL 2019 | Rare Misfield Error Costs KKR Four Runs Against KXIP

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders team led by captain Dinesh Karthik argue against the decision. (IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell, who is usually a livewire on the field, committed a rare error against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, that cost his team four runs.

After powering his team to 218/4 with a swashbuckling 17-ball 48, Russell made a rare error in the field.

The incident occurred during the first ball of the sixth over of KXIP innings, when Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan sneaked a quick single off Prasidh Krishna. Then cover fielder Robin Uthappa lobbed the ball towards Russell at mid-off, but the latter missed the ball in the lights. The ball eventually crossed the boundary ropes, resulting in four overthrows.

Though the umpires awarded five runs to KXIP, there was confusion on the field with KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa protesting against the decision.

Karthik tried to convince the officials that the event had occurred when the batsmen were not looking for a run, but all his efforts went in vain.

In the end the decision didn't really make an impact on the result of the game, as KKR beat KXIP by 28 runs, but it did create quite a stir during the course of the match.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
