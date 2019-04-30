IPL 2019 | Rashid Notches Season-best Figures to Torment KXIP

Loading...
The Afghanistan sensation picked three wickets and was also extremely restrictive, conceding just 21 runs in his 4 overs.
Rashid was introduced within the powerplay with Kings XI, chasing 212, at 40/1 in 5 overs. He bowled an excellent first over giving away just 4 runs not allowing KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, both well settled, to take advantage of the fielding restrictions.
However, Rahul and Agarwal continued to build and gave Kings XI a platform to accelerate in the second-half of the innings. Rashid came back for his second spell in the 9th over. Agarwal smacked Rashid over his head for a six of the third delivery of the over.
Kings XI had moved to 71 for 1 in 8.3 overs and were just threatening to launch an offensive before Rashid had Agarwal caught at deep mid-wicket trying to slog-sweep the spinner out of the park.
Rashid returned to bowl the 13th over. Kings XI still had an outside chance with Rahul and David Miller at the crease. The South African greeted Rashid with a ferocious pull to the boundary but the wily spinner had the last laugh as Miller holed out to deep mid-wicket on the penultimate ball of the over.
It was a huge wicket for SRH as Miller had the ability to turn the match around in a matter of deliveries. But Rashid wasn’t done yet. He then sent Ashwin packing (off the very next delivery) with a googly for a golden duck, getting him caught at long-on.
He conceded just 6 runs of the over and picked two wickets. Rashid broke the backbone of the Kings XI middle order. They were reduced to 107 for 5 after 13 overs.
The rest of the match was a mere formality. The required run rate had jumped to above 15.
Rashid, with the required run rate at 15.5, bowled a remarkable 15th over conceding just 3 runs. He mixed his deliveries well – from googlies to conventional leg breaks to faster leg breaks – and the batsmen had no answer and could only play him out.
Rashid ended his spell with figures of 3-21 in 4 overs.
He bowled as many as 12 dot balls and was only hit for one four and a six.
Rashid is the leading wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2019 with 14 wickets in 12 innings at 21.21 apiece and a strike rate of 20.5. He has also been phenomenally restrictive with an economy of just 6.18 - the second-best after Harbhajan Singh, minimum 20 overs bowled - in the tournament.
What has made his wicket-taking prowess and restrictive abilities more dangerous is his incredible consistency – Rashid has picked a wicket in all but one of the 12 matches he has played this season.
He has an economy rate of less than 7 in 10 of the 12 matches and an economy of under 6 in six of these matches – an amazing achievement and a testimony to his ability to stem the flow of runs and control the match.
Where Rashid has been hugely effective is in the middle overs (7-15). He has picked 7 wickets in 210 deliveries at an economy of just 5.83 in this phase of play. This is the second-best economy rate during this phase (min. 20 overs) in IPL 2019, only after Imran Tahir (5.78).
Rashid Khan is widely recognised as the leading limited-overs’ bowler in international cricket.
He had an incredible IPL 2018 and with 21 scalps was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.
First Published: April 30, 2019, 1:20 AM IST