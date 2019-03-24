IPL 2019 | Rasikh Salam Becomes Youngest Player to Don MI Cap

Loading...
Salam, who is 17 years old and hails from a small village called Ashmuji in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, is the third player from the state to be picked in the cash-rich league.
He ended the match with figures of 4-0-42-0 and bowled a couple of no balls but showed flashes of potential that could hold him in good stead in the long run.
Salam made his List A Trophy in 2018 and had attended two selection trial camps of MI at the franchise’s facilities in Navi Mumbai.
The bowler was picked up for Rs. 20 lakhs in the 2019 IPL auction and had told PTI after the auction that he couldn’t wait to join his new side.
“What an exciting moment to go through. I can’t control my emotions, a dream come true,” said the youngster, who could barely contain his joy.
He played five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2019 as well, claiming four wickets in the course of the tournament.
Time will tell if he can follow in the footsteps of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Markande, all of whom used their performances in MI as a stepping stone to the Indian national team.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 10:34 PM IST