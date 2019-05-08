IPL 2019 | Rather Than Over The Wicket, We Need to Go Round The Wicket to Qualify For Finals: Dhoni

Loading...
Captain MS Dhoni who was understandably displeased said that the playoff stage isn’t a good place to be handed defeat, but was relieved their second-placed finish will give them another shot at an unprecedented fourth title.
“It isn't good to lose games at such times, but it is good that we finished in the top-two. Rather than going over the wicket (straight to the finals), we now need to go round the wicket (to qualifier 2), that means the journey takes a longer time. We finished in the top-two luckily and that gives us a second chance,” Dhoni said after the match.
At a venue that has traditionally been low scoring this season, the veteran captain felt that luck wasn’t on his team’s side, but also acknowledged that they did not have enough runs on the board and should have adapted accordingly.
“I think we were a bit unlucky at times with the bowling, some balls dropped right in the middle and a few catches were dropped.
“We perhaps had to bowl slightly away from the batsmen, could have bowled with more variations. But we didn't have runs on the board, so every boundary conceded in a 130 defense was bad.”
Dhoni, who’s usual late flourish with the bat has often been the reason for a good total this season, said they needed to be better at decision making at certain stages in the game. Unfortunately for CSK, Dhoni could not repeat that again against MI as Jasprit Bumrah bowled two good overs and did not let the batsman go after him.
“Things really didn't go our way, especially out batting. At home, we had to assess the conditions quickly, we have played 6 to 7 games on this pitch and should have read the pitch better, that's the home advantage.
“I think the batting needs to get better. These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are batting well, but at times they play shots that shouldn't be played.”
Chennai Super Kings will now take on the winner of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and the winner of that game will play the final on May 12 in Hyderabad.
“Hopefully, we will do well in the next game.”
First Published: May 8, 2019, 12:00 AM IST