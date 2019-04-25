IPL 2019 | 'RCB are Finally off the Bottom' - Twitter Reflects on RCB Surviving KXIP Scare

Source: IPL

That is how it goes. Should have been a fantastic over with the wicket of Kohli. But the sitter goes down and Shami concedes too many.

Parthiv Patel has scored 18 runs in an over twice this season.



None of AB or Kohli has scored that many in any over yet.#RCBvKXIP

Incredible bit of captaincy from Ravichandran Ashwin. Spot on with the field positions to Kohli and has been aggressive, knowing that wickets are the only way to contain this RCB batting line up. And has been tight with the ball. Amazing. #RCBvKXIP #VIVOIPL



AB de Villiers isn't real!

AB De Villiers.... now you sir, are a JOKE! 😳😳👏🏼👏🏼



AB de Villiers sent a ball to the Chinnaswamy roof when he was trying to save himself from being hit. #IPL2019

Why did AB have to retire from International cricket?!! We all would of loved to have seen him in the WC next month. #CWC19 #IPL2019 #RCBvsKXIP



Saini steel.

Terrific over from Navdeep Saini. Fast and accruate. Wins the match for #RCB. Just brilliant. #RCBvKXIP

For the second consecutive match, Navdeep Saini has bowled an absolutely fantastic 19th over. What a terrific talent. #IPL2019



The effect of the last three overs. And the fact that the #KingsXI don't have a power finisher. Had the game in their grasp with 4 overs to go.



wow, more than a month into the tournament and RCB are finally off the bottom! #RCBvKXIP

Openers got @lionsdenkxip to a flying start but, @DavidMillerSA12 should've accelerated. Nicholas Pooran needed support. For @RCBTweets Stoinis had a good outing today, he is an asset for sure.#RCBvKXIP

