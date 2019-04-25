Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'RCB are Finally off the Bottom' - Twitter Reflects on RCB Surviving KXIP Scare

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2019, 12:31 AM IST
IPL 2019 | 'RCB are Finally off the Bottom' - Twitter Reflects on RCB Surviving KXIP Scare

Source: IPL

Loading...
Royal Challengers Bangalore had to hold their nerve in the final few overs as Kings XI Punjab got close to the 203-run target but eventually fell short by 17 runs on Wednesday.

Batting first, the first half of RCB’s innings saw everything. Virat Kohli was dropped early but excellent bowling from Mohammed Shami ensured that the skipper was soon dismissed. Parthiv Patel helped the hosts get off to a flier before he was caught at cover.












Moeen Ali and Akshdeep Nath failed but de Villiers combined with Marcus Stoinis to help RCB post a massive 202. One six from the South African set Twitter alight.












Kings XI Punjab got off to a great start but failed to keep up with the run-rate. Nicholas Pooran provided some fireworks at the end but the visitors fell short by 17 runs, courtesy some tidy overs from Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav.










ipl 2019Kings XI punjabRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: April 25, 2019, 12:31 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking