IPL 2019 | RCB Skipper Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Host Team for Dinner

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 18, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
(Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram)

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore side may not be having the best of times in the IPL, the team took a much needed break after their eighth game which was against the Mumbai Indians on Monday when they were hosted for dinner by captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma at their house in Mumbai.

The couple hosted the Royal Challengers Bangalore players at their house, and among those who shared pictures from the evening where Yuzvendra Chahal, Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal.

"Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes," Yuzvendra Chahal wrote.



Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us

The Bangalore franchise, who are bottom of the IPL table, have won only one game so far when they beat the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali by 7 wickets after both Kohli and AB de Villiers scored half-centuries.

In their previous game, they set MI a target of 172, but that was not enough as Hardik Pandya’s late charge (37* off 16 balls) handed RCB yet another defeat.

Not surprisingly, Kohli is RCB’s highest run-getter this season with 278 off eight games, while Yuzvendra Chahal has had the most success with the ball with 13 wickets from eight games.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL game on Friday and must win the tie to remain in contention for the playoffs.
Anushka Sharmaipl 2019Off The FieldRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: April 18, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
