IPL 2019 | 'Woeful' - Twitter's Harsh Verdict on Another RCB Loss

Really hope Virat doesn't play too many more games now, need a fresh Virat at the WC. Repeated RCB thrashings are no good.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 7, 2019



Consecutive #IPL defeats for RCB

7* - 19 May 2018 to 7 Apr 2019

6 - 23 Apr 2017 to 7 May 2017#RCBvDC#IPL2019

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 7, 2019

If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019

The look on Kohli's face is no longer that of frustration. It's helplessness that's taking over now. Gotta feel for him. #RCBvDC — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) April 7, 2019



Slashing deliveries wide of off-stump gets Parthiv dismissed most often, but also gets him most of his runs. Fair dinkum

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019



Three South Africans involved in a dismissal, does that qualify as a master stroke or a master choke #RCBvDC

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 7, 2019

What a super change of pace from Rabada. RCB's chances of avoiding the bagel just took a massive hit. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 7, 2019

First failure for AB de Villiers at M Chinnaswamy Stadium since IPL 2017!! — JSK (@imjsk27) April 7, 2019



Mo Ali is a serious talent ... Wasted at No5 ... Should be opening for @RCBTweets ... #IPL2019

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019

Rabada does a Shreyas Gopal, gets both ABD & Virat 😍🔥 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 7, 2019



This is the SEVENTH time a bowler has taken at least 3 wickets vs @RCBTweets in #IPL2019.

vs RCB - 7 times

vs CSK - 3 times

vs SRH - 2 times

vs DC - 2 times

vs MI - 1 time

vs KXIP - 1 time

vs RR - 0 times

vs KKR - 0 times#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RCBvDC #IPL #VIVOIPL #RCBvsDC #DC



— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 7, 2019

What a spell from the bowlers... last night it was #AlzarriJoseph and today it is #KagisoRabada... why should batsmen have all the fun! 😉#RCBvDC #VIVOIPL #GameBanyegaName — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 7, 2019

Andre Russell had made mincemeat of Southee in the previous match, Shaw is making chutney of him today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019



Prithvi,Samson and Tripathi my favourite young Indian batsman to watch #talents

— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 7, 2019

Dropped catch and as bad a over you can bowl in pp, RCB just don't have quality in their team to win games — Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 7, 2019



Iyer is so good vs spin bowling but has been underwhelming vs them in this IPL. Looking good vs spin today #RCBvDC

— Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 7, 2019

Goodness, this is just woeful from RCB. We can sit and debate about Kohli's captaincy, the franchise's hiring decisions etc but a bunch of internationals should not be playing this poorly, as individuals. Jokes and memes aside, this is sad to watch. #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 7, 2019



Whenever you feel miserable, look at RCB. And know that you aren't alone. #IPL2019

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) April 7, 2019

- Leading a side consisting of young players mostly. - Scoring runs consistently match-after-match - A decent tactician. One of the best in terms of field placements. Wonder why Indian selectors don't don't back Shreyas Iyer as an Indian team material. #RCBvDC #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019

Pant doesn't have a brain. He is proving that time and again. #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019

