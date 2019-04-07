IPL 2019 | 'Woeful' - Twitter's Harsh Verdict on Another RCB Loss

Really hope Virat doesn't play too many more games now, need a fresh Virat at the WC. Repeated RCB thrashings are no good.
Consecutive #IPL defeats for RCB
7* - 19 May 2018 to 7 Apr 2019
6 - 23 Apr 2017 to 7 May 2017#RCBvDC#IPL2019
If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup ... Give him some time off before the big event ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2019
The look on Kohli's face is no longer that of frustration. It's helplessness that's taking over now. Gotta feel for him. #RCBvDC — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) April 7, 2019
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Bangalore were off to a poor start with the pitch playing a few tricks and had Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers back in the hut.
Slashing deliveries wide of off-stump gets Parthiv dismissed most often, but also gets him most of his runs. Fair dinkum
Three South Africans involved in a dismissal, does that qualify as a master stroke or a master choke #RCBvDC
What a super change of pace from Rabada. RCB's chances of avoiding the bagel just took a massive hit. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 7, 2019
First failure for AB de Villiers at M Chinnaswamy Stadium since IPL 2017!! — JSK (@imjsk27) April 7, 2019
Wickets fell regularly but Mooen Ali tried to resurrected the innings a touch with a 18-ball 32.
Mo Ali is a serious talent ... Wasted at No5 ... Should be opening for @RCBTweets ... #IPL2019
Kohli took his time before teeing off against Sandeep Lamichhane but Kagiso Rabada who had earlier dismissed de Villiers, came back to get rid of Kohli and two more to keep Bangalore to 149/8.
Rabada does a Shreyas Gopal, gets both ABD & Virat 😍🔥 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 7, 2019
This is the SEVENTH time a bowler has taken at least 3 wickets vs @RCBTweets in #IPL2019.
vs RCB - 7 times
vs CSK - 3 times
vs SRH - 2 times
vs DC - 2 times
vs MI - 1 time
vs KXIP - 1 time
vs RR - 0 times
vs KKR - 0 times#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RCBvDC #IPL #VIVOIPL #RCBvsDC #DC
What a spell from the bowlers... last night it was #AlzarriJoseph and today it is #KagisoRabada... why should batsmen have all the fun! 😉#RCBvDC #VIVOIPL #GameBanyegaName — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 7, 2019
A fast bowler clocking close to 150+ is a huge asset in #T20 cricket #Rabada #RCBvsDC #IPL #IPL2019
In the chase, Bangalore would have had two wickets but Patel dropped Iyer and Prithvi Shaw carried on his good form hitting Tim Southee for four boundaries in an over.
Andre Russell had made mincemeat of Southee in the previous match, Shaw is making chutney of him today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019
Prithvi,Samson and Tripathi my favourite young Indian batsman to watch #talents
Dropped catch and as bad a over you can bowl in pp, RCB just don't have quality in their team to win games — Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 7, 2019
Shaw departed soon after but Shreyas Iyer took up the mantle to seal the game for Capitals scoring his first fifty in the season.
Iyer is so good vs spin bowling but has been underwhelming vs them in this IPL. Looking good vs spin today #RCBvDC
— Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 7, 2019
Goodness, this is just woeful from RCB. We can sit and debate about Kohli's captaincy, the franchise's hiring decisions etc but a bunch of internationals should not be playing this poorly, as individuals. Jokes and memes aside, this is sad to watch. #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 7, 2019
Whenever you feel miserable, look at RCB. And know that you aren't alone. #IPL2019
- Leading a side consisting of young players mostly. - Scoring runs consistently match-after-match - A decent tactician. One of the best in terms of field placements. Wonder why Indian selectors don't don't back Shreyas Iyer as an Indian team material. #RCBvDC #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019
There was the mandatory Delhi stutter towards the end but Axar Patel saw them home.
Surely not again @DelhiCapitals #RCBvsDC
Pant doesn't have a brain. He is proving that time and again. #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 7, 2019