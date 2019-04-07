Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Woeful' - Twitter's Harsh Verdict on Another RCB Loss

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
IPL 2019 | 'Woeful' - Twitter's Harsh Verdict on Another RCB Loss

Source: IPL

Loading...
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wait continued for their first win of the season as Delhi Capitals beat them by four wickets to get back to winning ways at Bangalore.






 





Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Bangalore were off to a poor start with the pitch playing a few tricks and had Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers back in the hut.






 





Wickets fell regularly but Mooen Ali tried to resurrected the innings a touch with a 18-ball 32.

Kohli took his time before teeing off against Sandeep Lamichhane but Kagiso Rabada who had earlier dismissed de Villiers, came back to get rid of Kohli and two more to keep Bangalore to 149/8.











In the chase, Bangalore would have had two wickets but Patel dropped Iyer and Prithvi Shaw carried on his good form hitting Tim Southee for four boundaries in an over.











Shaw departed soon after but Shreyas Iyer took up the mantle to seal the game for Capitals scoring his first fifty in the season.













There was the mandatory Delhi stutter towards the end but Axar Patel saw them home.





Delhi Capitalsipl 2019Royal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: April 7, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking