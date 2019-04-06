Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Russell is Playing EA Cricket': Jamaican's Blitz Shocks Twitter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 12:29 AM IST
Andre Russel helped Kolkata Knight Riders snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as the all-rounder plundered the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers around the ground to earn his side a five-wicket win.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to get off to a flying start, with Virat Kohli doing the bulk of the damage. But once AB de Villiers arrived at the crease, the duo unleashed an assault on the KKR bowlers. A Marcus Stoinis cameo at the end allowed the hosts to end up with 205 at the end of the innings.


















KKR started their run-chase brightly, with Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa taking charge after the early wicket of Sunil Narine. But regular wickets in the latter half put RCB in firm position for victory. But then Andre Russell arrived and took the bowlers to the cleaners. His 48 from 13 balls clinched victory for KKR with five balls to spare!





 





















Andre Russellipl 2019kolkata knight ridersRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: April 6, 2019, 12:28 AM IST
