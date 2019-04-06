IPL 2019 | 'Russell is Playing EA Cricket': Jamaican's Blitz Shocks Twitter

Source: IPL

Watching Kohli & ABD blazing all guns together is a spectacle... and spectacles are rare, not regular & commonplace. Happens once in a while! That explains the misery & ordeal of the RCB. Perennial underachievers despite having two most swashbuckling, sensational batsmen #RCBvKKR

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 5, 2019

In last 7.4 overs, RCB has scored hundred runs. These middle overs are one of the toughest to bat but Kohli & AB made it too easy. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2019



Kohli and ABD make perhaps the best pair in the IPL. Warner-Bairstow have been intimidating this season, but the RCB jodi have been terrific year-on-year

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 5, 2019

Classic stroke making - Kohli Brutal stroke making - ABD Always treat for Cricket fans 😍 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 5, 2019



- No wicket in the power play

- Virat Kohli is back

- We got to witness a Virat-AB classic

- Stoinis cameo in the end.

everything’s perfect. Thank you soo much for this @RCBTweets ❤️#RCBvsKKR



— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 5, 2019

And @RCBTweets has crossed 200 beautifully!!! Stoinis was just the icing on the cake, super happy 😁😁😁 #vivoIPL2019 #RCBvsKKR — Praneta (@Praneta8) April 5, 2019



Rest of the world is playing IPL. Dre Russ is playing EA Cricket. Madhouse.

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 5, 2019

Andre Russell is just ridiculous!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 5, 2019



What a terribly disappointing loss for RCB. But Andre Russell should be banned. For being too good. #RCBvKKR

— Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 5, 2019

RCB again pay for not having a bowling attack. You can take your hat off to him but they bowled poorly to him. Someday, they will buy better bowlers. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 5, 2019



Never before has a team chased down 53 runs in 13 deliveries to win a T20 game. #IPL2019 #RCBvKKR #KKR

— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 5, 2019

You have to feel bad for @imVkohli #RCBvsKKR . — Nitish Phanse (@nitish24p) April 5, 2019

First Published: April 6, 2019, 12:28 AM IST