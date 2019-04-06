IPL 2019 | 'Russell is Playing EA Cricket': Jamaican's Blitz Shocks Twitter

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to get off to a flying start, with Virat Kohli doing the bulk of the damage. But once AB de Villiers arrived at the crease, the duo unleashed an assault on the KKR bowlers. A Marcus Stoinis cameo at the end allowed the hosts to end up with 205 at the end of the innings.
Watching Kohli & ABD blazing all guns together is a spectacle... and spectacles are rare, not regular & commonplace. Happens once in a while! That explains the misery & ordeal of the RCB. Perennial underachievers despite having two most swashbuckling, sensational batsmen #RCBvKKR
In last 7.4 overs, RCB has scored hundred runs. These middle overs are one of the toughest to bat but Kohli & AB made it too easy. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2019
Kohli and ABD make perhaps the best pair in the IPL. Warner-Bairstow have been intimidating this season, but the RCB jodi have been terrific year-on-year
Look away if you're a @KKRiders fan...
From 2008 till 2017, #KKR conceded 200 just 3⃣ times.
Since 2018 they have conceded 200+ 5⃣ times.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #RCBvKKR #RCBvsKKR #KKRvRCB #KKRvsRCB #VIVOIPL #VIVOIPL2019 #IPL2019 #IPL
Classic stroke making - Kohli Brutal stroke making - ABD Always treat for Cricket fans 😍 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 5, 2019
- No wicket in the power play
- Virat Kohli is back
- We got to witness a Virat-AB classic
- Stoinis cameo in the end.
everything’s perfect. Thank you soo much for this @RCBTweets ❤️#RCBvsKKR
And @RCBTweets has crossed 200 beautifully!!! Stoinis was just the icing on the cake, super happy 😁😁😁 #vivoIPL2019 #RCBvsKKR — Praneta (@Praneta8) April 5, 2019
KKR started their run-chase brightly, with Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa taking charge after the early wicket of Sunil Narine. But regular wickets in the latter half put RCB in firm position for victory. But then Andre Russell arrived and took the bowlers to the cleaners. His 48 from 13 balls clinched victory for KKR with five balls to spare!
Rest of the world is playing IPL. Dre Russ is playing EA Cricket. Madhouse.
Russell, you beauty! 😍 #RCBvKKR — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) April 5, 2019
Andre Russell is just ridiculous!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 5, 2019
What a terribly disappointing loss for RCB. But Andre Russell should be banned. For being too good. #RCBvKKR
RCB again pay for not having a bowling attack. You can take your hat off to him but they bowled poorly to him. Someday, they will buy better bowlers. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 5, 2019
Never before has a team chased down 53 runs in 13 deliveries to win a T20 game. #IPL2019 #RCBvKKR #KKR
You have to feel bad for @imVkohli #RCBvsKKR . — Nitish Phanse (@nitish24p) April 5, 2019
That travelled well! https://t.co/0Pru8JUIzv
RUUUUUSSSSEEEEELLLLL @Russell12A Take a Bow 🙇♂️ @IPL @KKRiders vs @RCBTweets — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2019