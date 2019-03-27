IPL 2019 | Batsmen Need Assess and Adapt to Conditions: de Villiers

Loading...
Bangalore were bowled out for just 70 on a slow and sluggish pitch at the MA Chidambaram stadium, starting the tournament on a losing note. De Villiers said conditions were difficult but conceded his team should have still batted better than they did.
"Very happy to be in Bangalore and yes I am hoping the wicket to be good," he said on Wednesday. "Yes, every wicket in the IPL we are going to play will be different... in the world for that matter. It is up to us batters to play a good game in the next match, assess the conditions well. Whichever wicket we are getting we need to play better cricket than the last game."
Bangalore were faced with the stiffest of pitches, but they still had the opportunity to bat first. However, their batsmen went for big shots and perished cheaply. Only Parthiv Patel, who made 29, got into double digits.
De Villiers said Chennai had a balanced side that could take advantage of the conditions, but stressed Bangalore too have a good side with more balance and options than previous years.
"We had a balanced team, good cricket team," he said. "Look. Ms (Dhoni) and the Chennai team I think had lot of all-rounders, lot of bowling options. That does not happen with many teams around the world, that's for sure. I don't think he was 100 percent sure either – he had seamers but he also had spin back up. We didn't have that luxury but I thought we had a fantastically balanced team that can play cricket on any wicket in the world. Obviously, looking back after the ball turned 2 meters, you want to play on a different wicket but no one was expecting it.
"I think we have got a bit more balance, more options. I think our middle-order has become a bit stronger, an exciting cricket team. But I also like the fact that you can see some old faces and it is not a complete rush of new faces. A lot of same faces but bit more strength in the middle order and we have more options and more balance as well."
Talking about the match against Mumbai Indians, de Villiers said the cloud over Jasprit Bumrah's availability will not make any difference in the RCB camp.
"Every single game you play around the world, you need to look at the strength and weakness of your opponents," he said. "No one is perfect and yes Bumrah is a very good bowler but he is also not supposed to get it right all the time. Here the ground is not very huge and the wicket is more often than not good for the batters. For that matter all the bowlers are under pressure here."
First Published: March 27, 2019, 8:35 PM IST