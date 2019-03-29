IPL 2019 RCB vs MI Highlights: As it Happened

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Match 7, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 28 March, 2019

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

00:14(IST)
00:01(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:54(IST)

What . A . Game. The turning point was the 19th over by Bumrah. It was an over of the highest quality.
 

23:52(IST)

MUMBAI WINS: In the end Malinga held his nerve to defend 18 runs in the last over. But the match came really close. A great win by 5 runs for Mumbai here. 

23:47(IST)

Malinga comes for the last over and on the first ball Dube hits him for a big six. On the very next ball Bumrah drops Dube and that brings de Villiers on strike. 

23:44(IST)
23:40(IST)

OUT: The battle between the two sides continues as Burah removes de Grandhomme for 2. The only key here is that ABD needs to be on strike for RCB. The score moves to 169/5. 

23:35(IST)

ABD is going berserk at the moment as he hits Hardik for two back to back sixes. This over has changed the entire equation as Bangalore just need 22 from 13 balls now. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:33(IST)

Will Rohit save Bumrah for the last over or will be make him bowl the 19th . That’s going to be a key decision in this game.

23:30(IST)
23:28(IST)

FIFTY FOR DE VILLIERS: A brilliant fifty from de Villiers means that he has taken his side closer to the target. RCB don't want to lose any more wickets. 

23:26(IST)

OUT: There is a constant seesaw battle going on between the two sides as Bumrah removes Hetmyer for 5. It's  147/4. 

23:23(IST)

ABD has turned the match in RCB's favour as he smashes Malinga for two towering sixes. That takes home team to 147/3. RCB now need 41 from 4 overs. 

23:20(IST)

ABD is playing his part in this run-chase. And he needs to play till the end if RCB want to go across the finish line. RCB are 135/3. 

23:14(IST)

After Kohli's departure ABD has decided to take matters in his own hands. He smashes Hardik for two back-to-back cracking fours and that will bring down the required run rate considerably. It's 126/3. 

23:12(IST)
23:08(IST)

OUT: And Bumrah has done the trick as he gets Kohli's wicket for 46. A big wicket for Mumbai at this stage of the game as RCB are 116/3. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:06(IST)

Good move to get Bumrah on - excellent captaincy - Rohit knows breaking this partnership is of utmost importance.

23:00(IST)

After a rusty start, ABD has found his form. He flicks Malinga for a big six and gets a 14-run over for his team. That takes RCB to 109/2. 

22:59(IST)
22:54(IST)

SIX: After innumerable misses ABD finally strikes a big one. Markande delivers a length ball, and ABD dispatches the ball into the crowd. Markande will have to be careful here. RCB are 94/2. 

22:51(IST)

After the halfway mark RCB are 82/2. Run rate is not an issue for them as ABD and Kohli are on the crease and can change the match in a matter of overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:49(IST)

Two supermen at the crease for RCB at the moment . Anything is possible when Virat and AB are batting !!

22:48(IST)

Markande has brought Mumbai back in the game and AB de Villiers is not looking comfortable at the moment. He has been beaten more than he has middled the ball. RCB are 75/2 after 9 overs. 

22:44(IST)
22:39(IST)

OUT: And the mysterious leg-spinner has struck for Mumbai. Patel tries to cut Markander, but drags one on to the stumps. He goes for a well made 31 as Bangalore are 67/2 

22:38(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:33(IST)

The way RCB have started you get the feeling that this game could be done and dusted with an over or two to spare !!

22:32(IST)

Krunal comes into the attack. And he is welcomed by a six and a four by Parthiv. RCB have made their intentions clear that they want to finish this match quickly. It's 60/1. 

22:29(IST)

Pandya had been bowling well to Kohli till now but he gives him room outside the off stump and the batsman just pounces on it for a four. And he follows it up with a cover drive for four. Kohli is in unrelenting mood. He moves to 20 as RCB are 48/1. 

Follow all the latest updates from the game between RCB and MI.

Coming on the back of heavy defeats, both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to get their act together and log their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday. Mumbai recieved a shot in the arm a couple of days back when their star pacer Lasith Malinga was cleared by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to take part in the IPL. SLC had earlier announced that only those players would be eligible for selection in the World Cup squad, who would compete in the Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament, slated from April 4 to 11. The verdict had forced Malinga to make himself unavailable for MI's first six matches.

However, the SLC has changed its stance after a few calls by BCCI. SLC Chief selector Ashantha de Mel said that Malinga's place in the World Cup bound squad is guaranteed, so he is free to participate in the IPL. Virat Kohli's RCB, who are yet to win the IPL and regularly draw a lot of flak for that, were bundled out for 70, the sixth-lowest score in IPL history, in their first game of the this year's league against Chennai Super Kings. RCB lost the game by seven wickets after their bowlers did well to try and put up a semblence of a fight but it was never going to be easy with such a paltry total on the board.

Not only did the team management read the conditions wrong, the famed RCB batting line up were also guilty of poor shot selection. Opening the batting, Kohli could manage just six, while AB de Villiers scored nine as barring Parthiv Patel (29), none of the batters reached double figures. Against Mumbai Indians, who have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Ben Cutting, Kohli would know that his team will have to bat much better. One positive aspect from their forgettable last match was the way wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled, conceding just six runs from his four overs and taking a wicket. Moeen Ali was good too and so was Haryana's Navdeep Saini.

Coming to the visitors, Mumbai were blown away by a Rishabh Pant blitzkrieg in their opening encounter. The dashing stumper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 78 taking the Mumbai bowlers, including India teammate Bumrah, for a ride. Skipper Rohit Sharma would hope his bowlers get their house in order ahead of the RCB game and treat the Delhi poor show as a one off. Mumbai's batting, except veteran Yuvraj Singh (53), looked ordinary too. Talking of sub-plots, the battle between Kohli and Bumrah would be one to watch out for, with both players being at the peak of their powers in recent times.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).
