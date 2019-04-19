IPL 2019 | Red Hot Hardik Pandya Helicopters into Jaw Dropping Hitting Form

Loading...
For Pandya has taken the shot into matches, and has 'helicoptered' his way to becoming one of the most feared hitters in the death. Now, even MS Dhoni likes Pandya's deep-in-the-crease helicopters.
Pandya's strike-rate of 194.64 this season is only second to another six-machine, Andre Russell for anyone who has scored 100 runs in the competition. You can read more about Pandya's numbers here.
More than the numbers, everything about Pandya's batting oozes one characteristic: confidence. He smashes a six and flaunts his biceps. He hits an important boundary and roars. He misses a ball, and castigates himself.
In cricket, it's usually the bowler who portrays all sorts of emotions, especially after success. Not often do we see batsmen celebrating boundaries like bowlers celebrate wickets. Unless of course, you're S Sreesanth and the bowler is Andre Nel.
The most obvious, and probable, reason for that is that the batsmen can afford only one mistake. Imagine celebrating on the bowler's face, and then being bowled next ball. Or, just google Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail.
Pandya, though, seems to be in such a zone that he can afford to celebrate without the fear of being dismissed next ball. Pandya's gestures are more like egging himself on, than to do with embarrassing or instigating the bowler.
The confidence in Pandya's game is telling from his off-field remarks too.
"I want to help India win the World Cup," he declared earlier.
"I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I am using my brain well, reading the wicket well in this season," he said on Thursday (April 19) after yet another game-changing knock against Delhi Capitals.
The confidence has resulted in consistency, in different forms. In IPL 2018, Pandya scored only 260 runs from 13 matches, at a strike-rate of 133.33. In 2017, he had only 250 runs from 16 matches, at a strike-rate of 156.25.
This season, Pandya has already made 218 runs from nine matches, striking at close to 195. He has been unbeaten in four of those games.
There's also consistency in hitting, irrespective of the type of bowler. Pandya has often had success against spin on his day - three sixes in a row against Adam Zampa (against Australia in Chennai), Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan (in Champions Trophy 2017), and his heroics against Pawan Negi in IPL 2015 and this season show that he can tear them apart.
Yet, he has been kept relatively quiet by spinners in the past seasons too. This year, Pandya has managed consistency against both pace and spin.
There were worries about Pandya's form coming into the IPL, considering he had little game time, a back injury, and other off-field issues to deal with. Since the start of 2018, Pandya had played only 13 ODIs, batting only in eight of those for a total of 129 runs.
In a space of nine games, though, he has allayed all fears going into the World Cup. Given India have struggled with strong finishes in recent times, and the fact that they didn't pick Rishabh Pant, Pandya's form will be a big boost.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 4:56 PM IST