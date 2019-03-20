IPL 2019: Rejigged Delhi Aim For Consistency as They Eye Silverware

Loading...
No, that's not an incomplete phone number, that's Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) record in the last six years of IPL. They have been one of the most inconsistent franchises in the history of the tournament. This year, the ownership and team's name have been changed, but all that matters is can they turn their fortunes around? We will have to wait and see, but they certainly have the players who can do it.
The franchise has appointed Sourav Ganguly as the advisor and the former India captain will work with skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting to buck the trend. The burden will be on them to lift a team that has never made the finals, the only one among the eight present franchisees to hold the dubious distinction. This game is strange and IPL stranger, so there is always room for the disjointed to dream through a miasma of the past.
STRENGTHS
The dominance of spicy Indian ingredients in their batting unit makes Delhi a dangerous outfit. If one of Shikhar Dhawan, Iyer, Rishabh Pant or Prithvi Shaw gets going, they have the capability of destroying opponents on their own. Having been left out of the scheme of things, Iyer will look to build on his Syed Mushtaq Ali form, while Pant will himself have a point to prove. And if required, they can always fall back to their two Colins - Ingram and Munro - who have made quite a name for themselves in this format. They also have the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena and Axar Patel who can be used as floaters.
To add on that, Delhi have two match-winning foreign fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult who can wreak havoc on their day. ‘Horses for courses’ won’t be a problem to pick from given the depth available, and that extends to the quality of spinners they have at their disposal. Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Axar and Saxena - they have an enviable lot to choose from.
WEAKNESSES
Despite always having a balanced squad, Delhi have somehow managed to fail as a unit. Ponting and Ganguly are two of the best captains world cricket have ever seen and the onus will be on them to form a combination that can go all the way. They will have to make sure that larger cogs mesh seamlessly with smaller gears so that they can create the right kind of traction required for finish-line propulsion.
Also, while they have some solid foreign pacers, Delhi might have missed a trick by not acquiring a reputed Indian fast bowler. Ishant Sharma's presence will provide them some experience but his numbers in limited-overs cricket aren't great. They also have Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Harshal Patel and Bandaru Ayyappa - not exactly a winning recipe.
PAST RECORD
As stated earlier, Delhi are the only team of the current eight yet to make it to the final of the IPL. In the inaugural two seasons, they reached the semifinals, while also making the playoffs in 2012. But since then, Delhi have always ended the league stages in the bottom half of the rankings, if not last. In 2018, they only managed five wins and finished last for the fourth time since the inception of this tournament.
2019 AUCTION ACTION
Having retained 14 players and acquiring Shikhar Dhawan during the transfer window, Delhi's biggest buys were Ingram (Rs 6.40 crore) and Axar (Rs 5 crore). Delhi also invested decent amount on Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2 crore) and Vihari (Rs 2 crore), while they managed to get Ishant and Saxena at pretty reasonable price.
WORLD CUP EFFECT
Apart from Rabada, all other foreign players will be available for the full season unless Morris gets back into the mix of things and is selected for the World Cup. Morris is also a part of South African squad for the second and third T20I against Sri Lanka, which means he will miss out on the first couple of games.
SQUAD
Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.
Delhi Capitalsipl 2019kumble's cornerricky pontingRishabh Pantshikhar dhawanshreyas iyersourav ganguly
First Published: March 20, 2019, 8:03 AM IST