Remembering the IPL Season Through Twitter's Best

Whether it was RCB’s dull performance in the tournament, some insane power-hitting, the umpiring errors or a fair bit of questionable decisions taken on the field, every event incited a lot of hilarious takes, memes, etc.
Here we help you travel down the memory lane as we take you across some of the best tweets during this year’s IPL:-
When Pant smashed 78* runs from 27 balls, just a day after RCB were bundled for 70 runs.
Pant overtakes #RCB in 24 balls! #MIvDC
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 24, 2019
Some players really lit up the last over
You can always count on these players for making the last over huge :
1. MS Dhoni
2. Andre Russell
3. Umesh Yadav
4. AB Devilliers#RCBvSRH
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2019
This conversation at the start of the season, so apt!
Kohli: Your team's ranking this year is on your jersey. Hehe (Seven)
Dhoni: Your team's decision to make you captain on yours. Hehehe (Wrogn) pic.twitter.com/QIzOibpPqu
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 21, 2019
Vintage Yuvraj Singh lit up Twitter as he got on a hitting spree
When Kohli hits - RCB celebrates
When Rohit hits - Mumbai Indians celebrates
When Yuvraj Singh hits - Whole India celebrates. 😍
— Godman Chikna of Mumbai Super Kings (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2019
The power of AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers sent a ball to the Chinnaswamy roof when he was trying to save himself from being hit. #IPL2019
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 24, 2019
RCB fans were certainly not happy after Malinga wasn't called out for crossing the line on the last ball. Here's a cheeky response by a Mumbai fan.
If that was given no ball pic.twitter.com/Y1ooBBm7Mb
— ARYAN (@Aryann45_) March 29, 2019
Every year story!
RCB is the only team who goes up in points table when they don't play & goes down in points table when they play.
— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) March 25, 2019
The season of Mankads
Rohit Sharma trying to Mankad bowler. Truly next level skipper. pic.twitter.com/QjWh5w31LB
— Rain Man (@ohgoditsmayhem) April 28, 2019
A fan reminding English cricketers of their antics in a famous movie
English cricketers are bashing Ashwin now.
Have they forgotten this? #RRvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/QoKxZoddFk
— Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) March 25, 2019
Sums up the umpiring this season
Batsman is down. Bowler is down. but not as much as the umpiring standards. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/wT5OTPdPjY
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019
RCB surely didn't have a season to remember
At Chinnaswamy they're displaying RCB chances of winning this IPL pic.twitter.com/Cb1TWjREVu
— Absy (@absycric) March 28, 2019
When Dhoni walked into the field after being unhappy over a decision
I don't see why Dhoni is being fined for stepping on to the field.
He is a Lieutenant Colonel in our Territorial Army. He is trained to cross the boundary.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 12, 2019
Seems like a good deal
Rohit: Vaada kar WC jeetega!
Kohli: Vaada kar IPL jeetega!
Rohit: pic.twitter.com/bQ6upPu1hw
— Sahil (@imsahil_11) May 10, 2019
How Ashton Turner completed the Olympics logo with his string of ducks
Ashton Turner has achieved his Olympic logo this #IPL2019
0 0 0 0 0 pic.twitter.com/exa9PUKCZh
— cricBC (@cricBC) April 22, 2019
Suresh Raina's poor form left his fans disappointed
When you spent 5 hrs to paint yourself just to see playing Raina 1 ball.#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/2QIr3Pokmc
— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 21, 2019