Remembering the IPL Season Through Twitter's Best

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
AB de Villiers plays a shot. (IPL T20)

It wasn't really a surprise that the IPL created quite a stir on social media. Every game produced talking points and Tweeters weren't shy to express their take.

Whether it was RCB’s dull performance in the tournament, some insane power-hitting, the umpiring errors or a fair bit of questionable decisions taken on the field, every event incited a lot of hilarious takes, memes, etc.

Here we help you travel down the memory lane as we take you across some of the best tweets during this year’s IPL:-

When Pant smashed 78* runs from 27 balls, just a day after RCB were bundled for 70 runs.

Some players really lit up the last over





This conversation at the start of the season, so apt!

Vintage Yuvraj Singh lit up Twitter as he got on a hitting spree





The power of AB de Villiers

RCB fans were certainly not happy after Malinga wasn't called out for crossing the line on the last ball. Here's a cheeky response by a Mumbai fan.





Every year story!

The season of Mankads





A fan reminding English cricketers of their antics in a famous movie

Sums up the umpiring this season





RCB surely didn't have a season to remember

When Dhoni walked into the field after being unhappy over a decision





Seems like a good deal

How Ashton Turner completed the Olympics logo with his string of ducks





Suresh Raina's poor form left his fans disappointed

First Published: May 14, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
