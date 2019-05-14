Remembering the IPL Season Through Twitter's Best

AB de Villiers plays a shot. (IPL T20)

You can always count on these players for making the last over huge :



1. MS Dhoni

2. Andre Russell

3. Umesh Yadav

4. AB Devilliers#RCBvSRH



— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2019





Kohli: Your team's ranking this year is on your jersey. Hehe (Seven)

Dhoni: Your team's decision to make you captain on yours. Hehehe (Wrogn) pic.twitter.com/QIzOibpPqu

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 21, 2019



When Kohli hits - RCB celebrates



When Rohit hits - Mumbai Indians celebrates



When Yuvraj Singh hits - Whole India celebrates. 😍



— Godman Chikna of Mumbai Super Kings (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2019





AB de Villiers sent a ball to the Chinnaswamy roof when he was trying to save himself from being hit. #IPL2019

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 24, 2019



If that was given no ball pic.twitter.com/Y1ooBBm7Mb



— ARYAN (@Aryann45_) March 29, 2019





RCB is the only team who goes up in points table when they don't play & goes down in points table when they play.

— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) March 25, 2019



Rohit Sharma trying to Mankad bowler. Truly next level skipper. pic.twitter.com/QjWh5w31LB



— Rain Man (@ohgoditsmayhem) April 28, 2019





Batsman is down. Bowler is down. but not as much as the umpiring standards. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/wT5OTPdPjY



— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019





At Chinnaswamy they're displaying RCB chances of winning this IPL pic.twitter.com/Cb1TWjREVu

— Absy (@absycric) March 28, 2019



I don't see why Dhoni is being fined for stepping on to the field.

He is a Lieutenant Colonel in our Territorial Army. He is trained to cross the boundary.



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 12, 2019





Rohit: Vaada kar WC jeetega!

Kohli: Vaada kar IPL jeetega!

Rohit: pic.twitter.com/bQ6upPu1hw

— Sahil (@imsahil_11) May 10, 2019



Ashton Turner has achieved his Olympic logo this #IPL2019

0 0 0 0 0 pic.twitter.com/exa9PUKCZh



— cricBC (@cricBC) April 22, 2019





When you spent 5 hrs to paint yourself just to see playing Raina 1 ball.#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/2QIr3Pokmc

— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 21, 2019

First Published: May 14, 2019, 10:38 AM IST