IPL 2019 | ‘Ridiculous Call’: Angry Kohli, Disappointed Rohit Lash Out At No-Ball Miss

Loading...
It was only when the replay came up on the big screen when the teams were shaking hands that the error was noticed, leading to an irate Kohli lashing out in his post-match interview to the host broadcaster.
“We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket,” Kohli said. “The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there.”
When asked for his view, Sharma concurred with his India skipper, also calling for greater use of technology to ensure such mistakes are not repeated. Sharma pointed to an incident in the 19th over as an illustration of another poor call, when Jasprit Bumrah’s third delivery to Colin de Grandhomme was adjudged a wide, though replays showed the ball had passed within the tram lines. RCB needed 20 runs in 10 balls at that stage.
“Honestly, I just got to (no ball) know when we crossed the rope, these kinds of things are not good for cricket,” Sharma said at the presentation ceremony. “One of the Bumrah's deliveries wasn't a wide. Players can't do much. I’m very disappointed to see that."
At the press conference that followed the game, Rohit said umpiring errors are bad for the game irrespective of whether the crucial decisions favour his side or not.
"Winning and losing doesn't matter. It's not good for the game of cricket, as simple as that," he said. "Those sort of mistakes, we have to avoid. For us as players if we make mistakes, we pay for it. So it's not good for the game. Eventually the game will start moving in different directions if these things keep happening. Whatever I have had to say, I've said it.
"It's not about who won the game. The decision factor is very important and those crucial decisions could change the game, whether it's a wide or a no ball. So you have to be more aware of it. Next time you'll have to be more careful about those kind of decisions.
"I seriously don't know what the solution is. ICC, BCCI and all those decision makers should come up with a solution. I'm not authorised to make a call on it. I've said whatever I've had to say because it's not good for the game. Whatever is not good for the game, I'm not going to stand for it. It's pretty simple, those decisions can cost you games, and those games can hurt you towards the end of the tournament. We prepare so much to win this tournament, those mistakes are not acceptable."
First Published: March 29, 2019, 12:52 AM IST