Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Pant Destroys Mumbai Indians With 18-ball Half-century

Rishabh Pant in action. (IPL)

Wankhede bore witness to a spectacle as Rishabh Pant, with a license to kill, decimated Mumbai Indians at Wankhede with a blitzkrieg worth remembering. The southpaw walked in at 112/3 in the 13th over and went on to lambast Mumbai bowlers, including the usually indomitable Jasprit Bumrah. Pant blasted 78 in 27 balls with seven fours and as many sixes in his stunning onslaught on Sunday night.

The wicket-keeper batsman raced to his half-century in just 18 balls which makes it the joint fifth fastest fifty in the history of the league. KL Rahul with a 14-ball half-century last season tops the chart. Pant kick started his innings with four dots and a single off the next ball but then went on a carnage, smashing Ben Cutting for two fours and a six in the same over.

At 16 off 9 balls, Pant lost his partner, Shikhar Dhawan, but went ahead with his plan of dismantling Hardik Pandya with two sixes and a four in succession.

Rohit Sharma took his time to bring in Bumrah against Pant. By the time the strike bowler came on, Pant had raced to 41 in 15 balls. In the past, Bumrah has had immense success against the Delhi wicket-keeper.

Of the 17 balls he had bowled at Pant before Sunday, Bumrah had dismissed him thrice and conceded runs at a rate of 47.05. He had even restricted Pant from hitting a boundary off him. 10 of the 17 balls he had bowled at Pant were dots. However, it all changed on at the Wankhede.

Well set on 41 by the time the premier Indian seamer was on, Pant smashed him for 18 in 7 balls including a semi-sweep for six over deep square leg. The southpaw smashed two sixes and a four off Bumrah and turned his record around against the death bowler.

01

After Bumrah came into the attack, Pant slammed 37 in 12 balls including four sixes and two fours. Pant is also the holder of a unique record. In the last six overs of an IPL innings, Pant holds the record for scoring the maximum amount of runs. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, the wicket-keeper batsman bludgeoned 79 off 28 balls. On Sunday, he faced just 22 balls in the same period but scored 77 off them, mercilessly hammering the Mumbai bowlers all around Wankhede.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
