Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Riyan Parag Becomes Youngest to Score Half-century in IPL

At 17 years and 175 days, Riyan Parag became the youngest batsman to score a half-century in the history of IPL.

The right-hander crafted a gritty 50 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (May 4) on a sluggish Kotla track. Despite Parag's effort, Rajasthan Royals could only manage 115 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The home team then chased it down without any sweat and crushed any hopes Rajasthan had of making it to the playoffs.

However, it was Parag who fought the lone battle for his side, hitting four fours and two sixes in his 49-ball knock. He overtook his teammate Sanju Samson and Delhi's Prithvi Shaw's record of
becoming the youngest half centurion. Both Samson and Shaw scored fifties when they were 18 years and 169 days old.

While Rajasthan might have been knocked out of the competition, Parag had an outstanding debut season. The all-rounder from Assam managed 160 runs in five innings at an average of 32 and played a couple of match-defining innings.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
