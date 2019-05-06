Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Rohit Sharma Dedicates His Knock Against KKR to Daughter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Mumbai Indians went on to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The win not only ensured them a place in the qualifiers but also took them to the top position on the points table. Skipper Rohit Sharma registered a fifty as Mumbai won with almost four overs to spare.

After completing his fifty, Rohit made a gesture suggesting that the half century was dedicated to his daughter Samaira. The IPL official handle even posted a video of the same on Twitter.




The Mumbai Indians skipper even mentioned in the post-match presentation ceremony, “My daughter was here today so it was good to get a half-century, but unfortunately she was sleeping!”

Rohit Sharma has had an average season this year, having scored 386 runs with the bat and at a strike rate of 129.10. With the playoffs to follow, a lot will be expected from the captain. No doubt his leadership has been top notch for the Mumbai Indians this season and the points table is a proof of the same.
First Published: May 6, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
