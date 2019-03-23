Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma Does the Gully Boy Rap for Daughter Samaira

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma might be preparing for the IPL 2019 but he is also enjoying some quality family time as was evident when he shared a small video with his daughter.

Rohit was seen rapping lines of a song from Bollywood movie Gully Boy, saying in his tweet "we all have a little bit of gully in us".




Amitabh Bachchan was among the people who replied to Rohit.

Earlier, speaking in a press conference he had hinted that he will open the innings for Mumbai Indians throughout the season.

“This year I will open the batting for all the games, that is for sure,” Rohit said on Tuesday.

“The World Cup is one of the factors but also keeping in mind that this is where I bat and this is my position when I play for India also. And that is where I got a lot of success of late. The team understands that. We now have got some experience in the middle order. That allows me to go and bat at the top. I will try and open in every game possible." he added.

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
