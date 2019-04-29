Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 1:31 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Rohit Fined for Dissent After His Dismissal Against KKR

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

After being given lbw off the bowling of Harry Gurney by umpire Nitin Menon, Rohit opted for a review which eventually stuck with umpire's call. Rohit was disappointed with the decision and was seen having a word with the umpire while walking off the field. He also knocked down the bails at the bowlers end to express his disappointment.

"Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians batsman and captain, was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.

Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction." said BCCI in a statement after the game.

Mumbai Indians lost the match by 34 runs and have 14 points from 12 games. They play their last two matches at home, against KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team still needs a victory to ensure qualification for the playoffs.

"We kept losing wickets which could have added more pressure in the end. We just lost by 30 runs, if someone would have played a hand with him then you never know. In such a chase you have to believe in yourself. We needed partnerships and someone to support Hardik" said Rohit in the post-match presentation.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 1:30 AM IST
