IPL 2019 | Rohit Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Squad Announcement

The stylish right handed batsman hurt his right hamstring ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL match against the Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium during practice on Tuesday.
When the ‘Hitman’ went down writhing in pain, team physiotherapist Nitin Patel rushed to tend to him.
Rohit finally got back to his feet a short while later and hobbled off to the dressing room for further treatment and did not complete the remainder of the practice session.
There isn’t any official word about the details of his injury from the MI management, but fans will hope the injury isn’t serious, considering the countdown for the World Cup has already started.
Rohit, the captain of the Mumbai side, has played in all five games so far this season and has scored 118 runs with a highest of 48 at an average of 23.60 in the current edition of the IPL.
The Mumbai Indians are currently fifth on the IPL table after three wins, while the Punjab franchise have played one game more and with four wins is third on the points table.
First Published: April 10, 2019, 8:48 AM IST