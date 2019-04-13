IPL 2019 | Rohit Sharma's Sharp Footwork Leaves Twitter Impressed

Loading...
During his innings, the 31-year-old displayed his presence of mind by evading a possible stumping. On seeing the batsman come down the track, K Gowtham darted the ball down the legside. However, Rohit was quick to sort his feet out and kicked the ball away with his front leg.
Twitter was quite impressed by his skills:
Hah! Rohit Sharma with a peak gully cricket moment. Good stuff.
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 13, 2019
Brilliant presence of mind from Hitman. pic.twitter.com/Ol8Ay5m0XH
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2019
Rohit Sharma showing his #Football skills. May be this is why #TeamIndia warms up playing football. 😉 #Hitman #RohitSharma #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/yZGOvg8Bs5 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 13, 2019
Actually so clever from Rohit Sharma😂. He knows he’s about to miss that completely to get stumped so he sticks out his leg. The presence of mind on this one 👌🏾👌🏾, One of the bizzare things you’ll ever see 😂😂😂😂 #MIvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/jofuZrNLJY — Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 13, 2019
Rohit using his 'body' to hit the ball. Apt. #IPL2019
— Manya (@CSKian716) April 13, 2019
Ages ago one saw Roger Tochard failing to kick a ball outside legstump from Prassana in Bombay ,Rohit has done it well in Mumbai @bhogleharsha #KickItOut
— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) April 13, 2019
First Published: April 13, 2019, 5:48 PM IST