IPL 2019 | Rohit Sharma's Sharp Footwork Leaves Twitter Impressed

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Source: IPL

After missing out on the last game due to injury, Rohit Sharma was back to lead Mumbai Indians against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The hosts were off to a good start at Wankhede as the skipper alongside Quinton de Kock put up a 96-run partnership for the first wicket. He missed out on a fifty, trying to go for a big shot but ended up miscuing it to long on.

During his innings, the 31-year-old displayed his presence of mind by evading a possible stumping. On seeing the batsman come down the track, K Gowtham darted the ball down the legside. However, Rohit was quick to sort his feet out and kicked the ball away with his front leg.

Twitter was quite impressed by his skills:






 






ipl 2019Mumbai IndiansOff The FieldRajasthan Royalsrohit sharma
First Published: April 13, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
