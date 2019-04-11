IPL 2019 | Rohit's Injury Not Serious, Likely to Return For MI's Next Game

Loading...
However, reports have now come in that the Indian opener's injury is not serious and the Mumbai franchise had taken a decision to rest their captain considering the grueling schedule in the coming days.
“Rohit had suffered right leg muscle spasm during training. He has recovered significantly in the past 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest him for one match,” the Mumbai management stated in a media release.
Rohit had come to the ground for the MI-KXIP encounter but did not take any part in any of the training drills. He was part of the team huddle after which he went back to the dressing room. He did not look in any discernible discomfort.
At the toss, stand-in captain Kieron Pollard also reiterated that Rohit opted to rest as a precautionary measure. “Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him a rest," he said.
Mumbai next play Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday before turning out against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the same venue. Rohit is expected to be back for those games.
It hasn't been the best of starts for Rohit at the IPL so far. In the five matches so far in the tournament, the 31-year-old has scored just 118 runs at an average of 23.60. He is yet to register a half-century this season.
First Published: April 11, 2019, 9:28 AM IST