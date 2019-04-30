IPL 2019 | RR Players Congratulate Buttler on Birth of Daughter

Loading...
In a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account, all his teammates congratulated the happy couple on the start of a new journey for them.
Congratulations are in order when a baby Royal is born!
Here are the Royals wishing @josbuttler and Louise on the birth of the youngest member of the Royals family.
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
Besides messages of support from the likes of Steve Smith and England teammate Ben Stokes, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has some fun of his own by suggesting he hopes the baby inherits Louise’s voice! Louise had earlier taken to Instagram to share the news. “2 become 3!! Georgia Rose,” she wrote along with a picture of the happy family.
2 become 3!! Georgia Rose
The 28-year-old Buttler scored 311 runs in eight games for the Royals this season. He was also their highest run-scorer when he had departed.
He is part of the England squad that will take part in games against Ireland and Pakistan before the ICC World Cup 2019 gets underway in England on May 30.
England will play a one-off ODI with Ireland on May 3 before facing Pakistan for one T20I and five ODIs as preparation for the tournament.
First Published: April 30, 2019, 9:08 PM IST