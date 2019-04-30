Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | RR Players Congratulate Buttler on Birth of Daughter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
IPL 2019 | RR Players Congratulate Buttler on Birth of Daughter

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who featured in the IPL 2019 as part of the Rajasthan Royals, recently became a father when he and wife Louise welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

In a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account, all his teammates congratulated the happy couple on the start of a new journey for them.

Besides messages of support from the likes of Steve Smith and England teammate Ben Stokes, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has some fun of his own by suggesting he hopes the baby inherits Louise’s voice! Louise had earlier taken to Instagram to share the news. “2 become 3!! Georgia Rose,” she wrote along with a picture of the happy family.








2 become 3!! Georgia Rose

The 28-year-old Buttler scored 311 runs in eight games for the Royals this season. He was also their highest run-scorer when he had departed.

He is part of the England squad that will take part in games against Ireland and Pakistan before the ICC World Cup 2019 gets underway in England on May 30.

England will play a one-off ODI with Ireland on May 3 before facing Pakistan for one T20I and five ODIs as preparation for the tournament.
First Published: April 30, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
