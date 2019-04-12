IPL 2019 | Loss Against Chennai Super Kings Tough One to Swallow: Jos Buttler

Loading...
"It is a tough one to take, getting into a winning position and not able to get over the line, the boys will be very disappointed," said Buttler at the post-match presentation ceremony. "But, I think that's been the story of our season so far. We have had some games that we should have won and closed out but for a few reasons, we have not been able to do it. We need to get it right, fast."
Rajasthan, after being restricted to 151/7 in their allotted overs came out strongly with the ball to reduce Chennai to 24/4 inside the powerplay. Dhoni and Rayudu then stitched together a crucial 95-run stand for the fifth wicket before a controversy-ridden last over saw Mitchell Santner smashing Ben Stokes for a six off the final delivery to take the visitors home by four wickets.
Rajasthan have found themselves on the wrong side of most of these close games this season and Buttler accepted his side will have to learn the art of crossing the line.
"The way out is better, we have to play better and longer. Our bowling innings, we started brilliantly, got them for wickets down very early but weren't able to break that next partnership of Rayudu and Dhoni which was crucial in the game. We are just not putting those performances together," said Buttler.
"We have played well in stages but against quality oppositions and some of the best players in the world, if you can't do it for the whole 40 overs then it is tough to win the game."
Despite a string of decent performances, Rajasthan find themselves placed seventh on the points table, with just one win out of six games. While there have been a few individual performances, the team as a whole has not been able to come together.
"We have got a very talented eleven that we put out tonight, with some high-quality players. It is been the story of our season so far, we have not really been good enough," Buttler admitted.
"Whether we got off to a nice start tonight, like myself but could not go on and capitalise. I think coming into the middle overs on this ground is a bit tricky period of the game. It is not an easy wicket to start your innings on in the middle overs.
"Unfortunately, it is cut-throat competition and there are some great players on the bench, so I am sure the management will be looking at those options. "
First Published: April 12, 2019, 9:49 AM IST