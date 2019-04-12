Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Match at Jaipur, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2019, 12:39 AM IST

Match 25, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 11 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni

00:19(IST)

That's all from our side, do join us tomorrow for more coverage of the IPL 2019. Until then, goodnight and goodbye. 

00:18(IST)

“I still feel we need to win those crunch moments. There is a lot to learn for me as well as a captain, this is a challenge for me and I need to learn from my experiences," Rahane said after the match. 

00:01(IST)

23:50(IST)

Dhoni was animated while talking to the umpires even after the match ended. His behaviour is questionable to say the least but the umpires need to be doing better there as well. 

23:47(IST)

What a finish! With 4 needed off the last ball, Stokes bowls a wide then gets thumped by Santner for a six on the final ball. What a way to finish what was an absolutely thrilling game. 

23:44(IST)

Oh there's a bit of controversy here. Umpire gives a no-ball for waist height then looks at the square leg umpire who says it wasn't a no-ball. Dhoni comes out to argue with the umpires too; probably not the best move. Drama at the end. 

23:40(IST)

What a thrilling start to the final over this has been. Stokes gets hit for a six first ball then bowls a no-ball; free hit goes for just two. He follows that up with a yorker that sends Dhoni back to the dugout! 8 needed off 3 balls now... 

23:34(IST)

Dhoni gets to his half-century with some well-run twos and the veteran is pulling air at this point. Archer is the one who bowls the penultimate over and it's a good one, even if it was ruined by an inside edge four on the final over. CSK need 18 to win off the final over. 

23:27(IST)

Jadeja joins Dhoni out in the middle and the two do well to play out the remaining balls. CSK are 122/5 with two overs left. The interesting thing now is who bowls those final two overs. 

23:24(IST)

Out! Stokes goes for a slower ball that Rayudu attacks but only skies it off. Gopal watches it all the way and takes a blinder, catching it as the ball fell over his shoulders when he was running backwards. You beauty! CSK are 119/5 now. 

23:18(IST)

Bit of a scary moment for Dhoni in the over as a bouncer from Archer gets big on him and smacks him on the helmet. Oof. Other than that it's an excellent over for RR, just 7 overs come off it. CSK are 113/4 after 17 overs. 

23:13(IST)

Shreyas Gopal comes in to bowl his final over and it is an excellent one, giving away just five runs. Asking rate for CSK is now over 11 with just 4 overs to spare. This match really could go either way. CSK are 106/4 after 16 overs. 

23:09(IST)

The first over after the timeout isn't the best one for the home side. Unadkat tries to contain rather than attack but is taken for 13 runs as Rayudu brings up his half century. CSK are 101/4 after 15 overs. 

23:01(IST)

Ben Stokes finally gets a bowl and he gets hit for a six by Rayudu early in the over. Stokes comes back well though, even almost getting Rayudu run out on the final ball of the over. It's timeout time and CSK are 88/4 after 14 overs. 

22:54(IST)

Gopal comes on to bowl his third over and while he started off well, Dhoni hoicks him for a six down the ground on the penultimate ball of the over before ending it with a single. CSK are 78/4 with 7 overs left to play. 

22:50(IST)

RR are in need for a wicket and turn to Archer. The big quick gets the scoring rate down but both CSK batsmen survive. This is turning out to be quite the battle between bat and ball and it's anyone's game at this point. CSK are 68/4 after 12 overs. 

22:45(IST)

Six, four! Big over for CSK. Dhoni smashes Parag for a six then ends the over with a boundary straight down the ground. As long as he is in the middle the away team have a chance. CSK are 64/4 in 11 overs. 

22:41(IST)

Dhoni finally begins to unleash his shots as he takes on Gopal and smashes him for a six. Some good running sees them get 11 from the over. This is exactly what CSK need. They are 50/4 with half the overs gone. 

22:35(IST)

Parag gets his second over and continues to ensure that CSK deal in ones and twos. The run rate is creeping up but RR need to remove Dhoni to give themselves a better chance of victory. CSK are 39/4 after 9 overs and it's the timeout. 

22:31(IST)

RR looking to throttle CSK with spin as Shreyas Gopal comes on to bowl. The leg-spinner starts off well but it's worth remembering that CSK will be comfortable against spin and the home team need to do more to assure themselves of the win. CSK are 32/4 after 8 overs. 

22:27(IST)

Young Riyan Parag gets his first over of the game and it a decent one, going for just the three runs. With Dhoni now in the middle expect this game to go down to the wire should he stay out there. CSK are 27/4 after 7 overs. 

22:22(IST)

WICKET! Oh what a stunner of a catch Stokes has pulled off. Slightly short and wide from Archer and Kedhar Jadhav slashes at it. Stokes at point dives to his left and pulls off an absolute blinder of a catch. He is elated! CSK are 24/4 now. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:21(IST)

The Royals have bowled well but big difference for me has been their fielding, some fantastic catches and not to forget that run out of Raina.

22:17(IST)

Rahane continues with Kulkarni, obviously looking for wickets. Kulkarni's first 4 balls yield one run before Rayudu advances down the track and slams him for a six. He ends the over with a couple of runs. CSK needed that over. They are 24/3 in 5 overs. 

22:12(IST)

Undakat continues to build the pressure throughout the over and it pays off on the final ball of the fourth over. Du Plessis looks for a six but only finds the fielder in the deep! CSK are 15/3 in 4 overs. 

22:06(IST)

It's been a dream start for RR and Kulkarni follows up with another solid over. Rayudu is the new man at the crease alongside Du Plessis and the two will have to build a partnership to get CSK out of the rut. They are currently 10/2. 

22:00(IST)

Raina is gone and what a poor way he chooses to depart. Going for a single, Raina is absoultely jogging along and Archer manages to hit the stumps with a pinpoint throw. They are now 2 wickets down! 

21:55(IST)

Kulkarni begins with a wicket-maiden, which is quite the achievement in T20 cricket especially in the powerplay. Given they're defending a low score, RR need regular wickets early to stand any chance of winning. 

21:53(IST)

WICKET! What a start that is for Rajasthan. Dhawal Kulkarni started off with two dot balls and then on the third one manages to bowl Watson thanks to a little bit of seam movement. Exactly what the doctor ordered for the home side. CSK are 0/1. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:37(IST)

150 on board, which didn't look like a possibility at one stage but the Royals scrapped and scrapped hard. Good cameo by Gopal in the end, early wickets will be crucial for them if they are to stay in the game.

Dhoni in action against Rajasthan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

PREVIEW: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - two teams at the opposite ends of the spectrum will collide at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11 (Thursday).

The MS Dhoni-led side has won five out of their six games and are currently at the top of the table. Meanwhile, things haven't quite gone as per the plans for Rajasthan who are languishing at No. 7 with just one victory to their name in five encounters. What will hurt them even more is that they have lost two out their three games at their fortress. Ajinkya Rahane's men were completely outplayed in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Rahane, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi have done well in patches but the team management will want the entire batting set-up to click as a unit. Rajasthan desperately need some firepower and that's where someone like Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner or Liam Livingstone can chip in. There are still some doubts over Sanju Samson's availability and Rahane and Smith aren't someone who can take the game away from the opposition in the matter of few overs. The team management will have to make some tough calls if they want to turn their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, after spinning every opponent out at Chepauk, Chennai will now play four consecutive away matches in the space of 11 days. They recently outplayed Kolkata and it won't be easy for Rajasthan to outsmart Chennai even in their own castle. Chennai's biggest strength is experience and they know how to get the job done, even if that makes them look dirty. It was because of their experience Chennai beat Rajasthan by eight runs when they last met on March 31st. The Men in Yellow were in a spot of bother at one stage but Dhoni didn't panic and kept knocking around before finally unleashing in the last five overs. Something similar happened in the bowling as well, with 12 needed off six deliveries, Dwayne Bravo brought all his experience and conceded only three runs.

Chennai, however, will be slightly worried about Shane Watson's form. The all-rounder from Australia has only managed 105 runs in six games but it's unlikely that Chennai will replace him this early. The franchise is known for backing their players, which means Sam Billings might have to still wait for his turn. There's also a high possibility that one of Mohit Sharma or Shardul Thakur might be included in the XI in place of Harbhajan Singh considering the Jaipur surface won't turn as much as Chepauk's.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jos Buttler: The wicketkeeper-batsman from England struggled to get going against Kolkata and Rajasthan will hope he is at his best against the formidable Chennai side. Buttler will have to be slightly careful if Dhoni opts to attack him with spinners.

Imran Tahir: With nine wickets to his name, the 40-year-old leg-spinner has been in some form this season. Tahir has done well in all the six games including two away matches where he didn't get the same amount of purchase that he gets at Chepauk. He will once again be Dhoni's trump card and the skipper will look to use him smartly against the likes of Buttler, Smith and Stokes.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

RR: There is no update on Samson but the home team might bring in one of Vohra or Turner into the XI.

CSK: Dwayne Bravo is out with injury. The visiting team will most probably add an extra seamer in place of Harbhajan.

PROBABLE XI

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Dhawal Kulkarni, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra/Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun/Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur/Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

FULL SQUADS

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Dhawal Kulkarni, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla.

CSK: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.
