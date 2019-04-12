IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Storms Into the Field to Confront Umpires After Controversial No-ball Call

Loading...
CSK needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni was dismissed on the third ball of the over by Ben Stokes.
The fourth delivery of the over bowled to Santner was first called a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe but the decision was changed after consulting square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.
At this point Dhoni - who was in the dugout - stormed into the field and confronted both the umpires, asking them for the reason to reverse the decision. Quite a few Rajasthan players also got involved in what was a heated discussion.
Ultimately, the delivery was deemed legal but replays suggested it was a waist high no-ball.
In the end, Santner smashed a six off the last ball to help his side to victory but Dhoni is likely to face some disciplinary action for his behaviour.
Dhoni was named man-of-the-match for his of 58 from just 43 balls with three sixes and two fours.
Chennai Super Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
First Published: April 12, 2019, 12:37 AM IST