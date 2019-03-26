IPL 2019 | Hazlewood & Cummins Call for ‘Mankad’ Law to be Revisited

Loading...
Hazlewood told 'The Unplayable Podcast' that he did not consider Buttler was trying to take undue advantage and that the ‘Mankad’ law need to looked at once again.
"I'm not happy with it at all," Hazlewood said. "I don’t think it should be in the game, to be honest. Maybe if the batters really start to take advantage, then the umpire needs to step in. But I don't think you should be able to get a batsman out that way, and even in this instance Jos Buttler was hardly out of his crease. He wasn't jogging with the bowler, he wasn't running – he was pretty stationary to be honest."
Speaking ahead of their third ODI against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, Cummins’ view was similar to Hazlewood.
"It didn't really sit well with me to be honest,” said Cummins. "If a batsman is trying to steal a run you can kind of understand but I didn't think Jos was doing anything untoward there. I thought it was a pretty bad look to be honest. I spoke to a couple of the boys and they all sort of said the same that it didn't really sit well with them.
"When you're talking millimetres and you're looking the other way … you could probably almost argue then when he was going to release the ball he would have been in his crease. The rule is there. But I thought in that instance it was a real stretch of the rule to try and get a wicket. I wouldn't want to win a game like that."
First Published: March 26, 2019, 2:53 PM IST