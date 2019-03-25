Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Punjab Script Sensational Comeback to Beat Royals

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 11:36 PM IST

Match 4, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 25 March, 2019

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle

Highlights

23:38(IST)

That's the end of the game here, a boundary from the last ball but that doesn't mean much. Punjab win this game by 14 runs and its their first win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 23:34(IST)

Butler’s controversial run out was big breakthrough of course, but it was Smith’s dismissal which turned the match around completely. Innings just caved in after. What a great catch by Rahul! Best seen this season so far

23:33(IST)

WICKET! Rajpoot will be on a hat-trick here, Gowtham this time lobs one in the air and Shami completes the catch. Juggles the ball a bit but manages to cling on. He departs for 3 and Royals are 164/9 here.

23:32(IST)

WICKET! Last over starts in the worst possible manner for Royals. Unadkat skies one, Pooran and bowler Rajpoot collide here but Rajppot has managed to catch the ball. Pooran seems to be in pain but Punjab will rejoice. Royals are 164/8

23:29(IST)

Fantastic over from Shami here, he shows why his stocks are up in white ball cricket. Concedes just 6 runs from the 19th over and leaves 21 for the last over. Unadkat and Gowtham will take strike now

23:24(IST)

WICKET! Mujeeb gets yet another wicket, this time its Tripathi and Royals are really losing the plot here. They have lost 4 wickets in the past two overs and are really panicking in the chase. 27 needed from final two overs.

23:22(IST)

WICKET! Stokes smokes one for a six but then is done by the googly here as he looks to hit another into the stands. Gets it from the lower half of the bat and its another catch at long on, this time by Karun Nair. Punjab are slowly coming back into this one. Royals are 157/5

23:19(IST)

WICKET! Curran has completely changed the game around here, Samson now skies one and Ashwin takes a smart catch running behind. Both the set batsmen gone and Kings XI Punjab are truly back in this one. Just 4 runs and two wickets in that over, Royals are 150/4 after 17 overs

23:16(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul has taken an absolute stunner here! Smith hits wide from long off, Rahul is positioned at long off and sprints about 50 meters to his left before diving full fledged to take a catch. Smith departs for 19 and this game is still alive!

23:13(IST)

Smith survives here. Loud appeal for leg before wicket and that initially looked plumb, KXIP decide to immediately review it but Smith is saved as he got a thin inside edge there. Excellent over from Curran so far though

23:10(IST)

Samson showing his class now as he lifts Shami into the stands. Fine shot that as the ball goes sailing over long off. Royals in complete control of the chase after that brief hiccup. Partnership already worth 38 here, and just 39 needed now from final 4 overs

23:06(IST)

SIX! Steve Smith has timed that one perfectly and the ball goes sailing into the stands. Excellent shot this and Sam Curran is really proving to be expensive for Kings XI Punjab here, he concedes 17 from that one and has already conceded 48 from his three overs

23:02(IST)
23:00(IST)

A certain Steve Smith is out in the middle, he starts by getting a couple of gifts. Back to back no balls from Rajpoot but Smith seems to be really struggling with his timing here. Important for Samson to take charge here, Royals need 67 from final 6 here

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:56(IST)

Heck, Ashwin’s run out Butler for backing up too far. Within the laws, but outside its spirit I’d say unless, of course, the batsman had been cautioned earlier. We’ll here on that later for sure. For now, Punjab have the breakthrough they so desperately wanted. And the IPL has its first major controversy this season

22:51(IST)

WICKET! This is interesting turn of events here, Ashwin has just mankaded Buttler here. He was at the non-strikers end there and just walks outside the crease, Ashwin dislodges the bail and appeals. Buttler has to walk back and he is absolutely seething there but has to walk back for 69 here.

22:46(IST)

Ashwin and Mujeeb pulling back things a bit for the Rajasthan Royals here, the pitch was a bit slowish in nature and you can see that. The spinners are proving difficult to hit, also because of the variations they are getting in

22:43(IST)
22:39(IST)

Buttler is really taking apart the Kings XI attack here, bringing out the ramp shots and then going over covers as well. He is already moved on to 61 from 33 deliveries and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon

22:33(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin gets the much-needed breakthrough for Kings XI Punjab. Its the quicker delivery and Rahane looks to play it towards third man but is completely beaten. Sees his off-stump peg back there. Delight for Ashwin and Kings XI, Rahane departs for 27 and Royals are 78/1

22:31(IST)

50! Sensational stuff from Jos Buttler and he completes his half-century here. This is a fantastic start to the IPL from the Englishman. Reaches the landmark in style as he goes over mid-off to find the boundary. Royals are 78/0 and looking really good here

22:30(IST)
22:26(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin has come into the attack now for Kings XI Punjab, he starts by conceding 7 runs in his first over. Important for Kings XI to pick a wicket here. Royals are currently running away with the game!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:23(IST)

Rahane and Butler going ‘balle balle’’ in powerplay. Just the start Rajasthan needed to chase down big target. Key moment will be when Ashwin comes in to bowl I reckon

22:20(IST)

SIX, FOUR, FOUR! Buttler follows the dot ball with a thumping shot straight down the ground for a maximum. He then follows that with another boundary through the third man region before ending the over with a beautiful shot through the covers. 19 runs off that over! RR are 64/0 after 6 overs. 

22:18(IST)

FOUR! Sam Curran hasn't been at his best thus far. Short and wide to Buttler and the Englishman smashes his compatriot to the boundary. Curran follows that up with a good dot ball. 

22:16(IST)

Shami gets Buttler to slice one; luckily for the Englishman he clears the 30-yard circle but doesn't get a boundary. RR are 45/0 after 5 overs. 

22:14(IST)

Shami is generally been a bit underwhelming in the IPL and his first match in 2019 hasn't gotten off to the best start. He gets hit for a boundary by Buttler but pegs him back well thereafter. 

22:11(IST)

Buttler is normally someone who looks a bit shaky against spin but he's navigated Mujeeb - one of the best young spinners in the world - quite well. He ends the over with a big six over long off! RR are 38/1 after 4 overs. 

22:09(IST)

Mujeeb pegs things back early in his second over, bowling two dot balls on the trot after conceding a single. But Buttler smashes him for a four right down the ground thereafter. 

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score and Latest Update from game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab: WICKET! Rajpoot will be on a hat-trick here, Gowtham this time lobs one in the air and Shami completes the catch. Juggles the ball a bit but manages to cling on. He departs for 3 and Royals are 164/9 here.

PREVIEW: After David Warner returned to the IPL with a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, it will be Steve Smith's time to return to action when the Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday (March 25). Beyond that mini talking point, Monday's clash is one between two sides known for inconsistency. Punjab are one of the underachievers in the tournament, having made the final only once. Rajasthan have tapered off after the first season and haven't reached the final since. These are sides that have often taken the lower half of the points table.
However, both Punjab and Rajasthan have never stopped trying. They've tinkered around with their combinations continuously and finally seem to have arrived at squads that could go the distance. There were hints in the last season too. Rajasthan made it to the top four while Punjab finished in the bottom half after a promising start. The biggest reason for that was a poor middle order and lack of depth after Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Punjab have got the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran for this season and how he goes in the middle order could prove vital to their chances. Their top order will once again be their biggest hope considering the lack of all-rounders apart from Sam Curran; Gayle, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal need to fire if Punjab are to go deep. Punjab's bowling has got plenty of 'mystery' about it with the addition of Varun Chakravarthy to go with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain R Ashwin. Their pace unit has Andrew Tye, the highest wicket taker last season, as well as Mohammed Shami and Ankit Rajpoot.

Rajasthan's bowling strength lies in their pace. Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron and Jaydev Unadkat are all good options for a ground that's known to assist pace. Shreyas Gopal and Ish Sodhi are underrated but useful legspinners, while K Gowtham did a decent job with his off-spin last year. The batting has plenty of firepower in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and now also has solidity in Steve Smith. Captain Ajinkya Rahane too will hope to improve on his strike-rate, which was slightly on the low side last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rahane: The Rajasthan captain had a forgettable season last year, struggling to up the ante with his strike-rate. He even had to push himself down the order as Buttler and D'Arcy Short provided quicker starts. Rahane believes he has a chance of making it to the World Cup if he has a good IPL. The other batsmen in the line up - Smith, Stokes and Buttler - could leave early due to international assignments/World Cup preparation, and Rahane's role could prove more vital.

Chris Gayle: The universe boss is in stunning hitting form. Ask England. He has already announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup, and is perhaps on his last legs in T20 cricket too. Irrespective of what his future is, his form is key to Punjab's chances. No batsman has more IPL centuries than Gayle, and a few more this season will boost Punjab.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Punjab: David Miller will miss the game as he's in South Africa featuring in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Nicholas Pooran could make his IPL debut. Andrew Tye is yet to join the squad. Varun missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently due to a shoulder injury and might not be available to play immediately.

Rajasthan: Steve Smith had an elbow injury recently, but seems to have recovered completely. He has been training with the Rajasthan squad over the last one week and should be available from the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi/Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni/Varun Aaron.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair/Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

FULL SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(capt), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
