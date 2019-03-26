IPL 2019 | It was Pretty Instinctive: Ashwin on Buttler Run Out

Loading...
Buttler was at his destructive best, batting on 69 off 43 balls when he was 'mankaded' by Ashwin in the 13th over.
"There is no real argument I feel and it was pretty instinctive from my side. Buttler had left the crease even before I loaded to bowl, he wasn't even looking and just left the crease. That has always been my take on the issue as it's my side of the crease (mankading). We ended on the right side there but these are always game-changing moments," said Ashwin in the post-match presentation.
Talking about the game, Ashwin credited his bowlers for leading the fightback.
"We knew the wicket would slow down after first six overs but credit to the bowlers on the way they bowled. I was pleased with the way my variations came out. Shami and Ankit bowled well, Mujeeb was great too and Sam came back well despite having a bad day with the ball. Everybody ticked their boxes," he added.
Ajinkya Rahane meanwhile said his side will let the match-referee decide on the controversial issue and take the decision 'sportingly'.
"We aren't allowed to comment on controversial issues but we will let the match referee take a call. I thought we were batting really well and started well at the top. We needed 39 from final 4 overs and thought that was doable but KXIP bowled really well," said Rahane.
Chris Gayle was named man-of-the-match for his innings of 79.
"I have been in bit of form in the England series and it's good to start IPL in such a manner." said Gayle.
"This is a really big ground and its important to score runs in the first game. What's more important is that we got a win, sometimes people write you off but its still early day and I'm enjoying my cricket. Our youngsters have got a lot to offer and they want to win the IPL for universe boss!" added Gayle.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 12:33 AM IST