Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's "Mankad"

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's

Image: Twitter

Loading...
Former India spin bowler Murali Kartik, who “Mankaded” several batsmen over his career, has wholeheartedly thrown his weight behind R Ashwin’s decision to do so to dismiss Jos Buttler while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday night. Calling the spirit of cricket a “thing of convenience”, Karthik posted a series of tweets arguing that Buttler’s was just another “mode of dismissal” and that a bowler is well within his rights to do so without any prior warning to the batsman.




During his playing days, Karthik had courted controversy with the Mankading dismissal in County Cricket while playing for Surrey (against Somerset in 2012) and in the Ranji Trophy against Bengal (2013). Ashwin too has been previously involved in similar situations before when he had Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne out for backing up too far, before then skipper Virender Sehwag had withdrawn the appeal.

Three years ago, when West Indies bowler Keemo Paul mankaded Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava to help his team through to the quarter-finals in the ICC U-19 World Cup, Karthik had been vehement in his support of the move, in fact lauding the West Indies boys for their “game awareness” in a high pressure situation. In response to angry retorts about the “spirit of cricket”, Karthik insisted that until this mode of dismissal is in the rule book, there is no reason for it to be frowned upon.















iplipl 2019Jos Buttlerkartikmankadmurali kartikR Ashwin
First Published: March 26, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking