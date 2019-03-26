IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's

Image: Twitter

Well done @ashwinravi99 proud of you.. This spirit of cricket has just become a thing of convenience https://t.co/D49DakeIcP

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019

Surprising to see its only the English people crying foul.. MCC IS IN YOUR COUNTRY.. Go change it.. Batsman warned or not warned David are not supposed to leave the crease.. Don't vindicate STEALING as that's what it is plain and simple.. Keep crying till the cows come home https://t.co/OD6u7WRiYZ — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019



Am sorry my friend even then the batsman is not supposed to leave the crease before the ball is released.. Simple https://t.co/rtSHbbUEIM

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019

Am not worried whether ur a fan or cease to be one but there is a rule it's followed by all.. Leaving the crease is not done, spirit of cricket or no cricket https://t.co/qcxW94CUo8 — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019



Ask him that.. I would do that to anyone who leaves the crease whoever he may be

. Infact had a run in with Nigel long at ranchi as I warned kallis 3 times https://t.co/A9G8xrIRjr

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 25, 2019



I support every bowler who does it.Whether that bowler is English or from the Arctic,since every1 is justifying the non striker,might as well they stand at the half way mark of the pitch before the ball is released,can't ratify wrong just coz batsmen hav been doing it 4 too long https://t.co/uZC6DjuYMO

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) March 26, 2019

First Published: March 26, 2019, 11:29 AM IST