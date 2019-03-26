Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Left Stunned After Ashwin 'Mankads' Buttler

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 12:17 AM IST
The Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals match on Monday was in the headlines for much more than the conventional reasons. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler were the center of attention during the 13th over of Royals’ innings.

The off-spinner, on sensing that Buttler was backing up too far, paused during his action and removed the bails. The England wicketkeeper was left stunned and was later angry at the decision taken by the Kings XI Punjab skipper. The ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen and Buttler was out for 69.

While a majority of social media was against Ashwin’s decision, a few also argued that the action was within the laws of the game.

















































First Published: March 25, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
