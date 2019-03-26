IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Eventful Clash Between Royals & Kings XI

Loading...
Earlier in the day, Chris Gayle got going with the bat and went on to score a fine half-century. His innings and Sarfaraz Khan’s cameo helped the visitors post a competitive 185 runs on the board.
Kings XI will get to a big total thanks to a 84 off 42 partnership between Gayle & Sarfaraz. And that’s the long and the short of it
— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 25, 2019
Fastest to batting milestones in IPL:
1000 runs - Shaun Marsh
2000 runs - Gayle
3000 runs - Gayle
4000 runs - Gayle
5000 runs - Raina
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 25, 2019
Every remaining innings of Gayle should be a celebration of his unparalleled contribution to world cricket.. Such a marvelous ambassador of the game — (@TheLyrebird1001) March 25, 2019
No other batsman in T20 cricket puts as much fear in bowlers and opposing fielders as Gayle. Intimidating, even in the winter of his career
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019
Gayle’s SR against Unadkat is 243. Jai Gayle Jai Gayle. ☺️ #RRvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 25, 2019
Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start, with Jos Buttler doing a bulk of the damage. But just as he was about to take the game away from the visitors, Ashwin’s effort to Mankad him brought about his downfall, but it raised a massive debate.
OFFICIAL Playing condition interpretation
If you believe Buttler wouldve been in his crease when Ashwin delivered the ball he is NOT OUT pic.twitter.com/bqciVJRUd5
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 25, 2019
Ashwin, that’s shocking behaviour! Very disappointed to see that. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 25, 2019
My final point on this. Ashwin ran Buttler out. It went to the 3rd umpire who is on the ICC Elite panel. He looked at the replays & said the non-striker was out. He is the custodian of the laws & playing conditions. So irrespective of what Ashwin did, it was the umpire's decision — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019
Terrible.... Buttler not trying to steal an advantage. Ashwin out if line if a warning was not given. IPL needs to set an example to millions of kids watching and emulating stars. IPL needs to act on this otherwise it will cascade. https://t.co/ot2iZYJbdu
— Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) March 25, 2019
It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal.
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2019
As Captain of your side - you set the standard of the way the team wants to play & what the team stands for ! Why do such a disgraceful & low act like that tonight ? You must live with yourself & FYI - it’s to late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act https://t.co/jGif2TOnjI — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019
Eventually, that proved to be the turned point of the game as RR’s run-chase fell wayward and ended up managing just 170 on the board.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 1:42 AM IST