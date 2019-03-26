Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Eventful Clash Between Royals & Kings XI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 1:42 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Eventful Clash Between Royals & Kings XI

Source: iplt20.com

Loading...
Kings XI Punjab finally managed to break their duck at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Rajasthan Royals as they sealed a 14-run victory on Monday. But the game is likely to be remembered for more than just that, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler involved in a massive controversy.

Earlier in the day, Chris Gayle got going with the bat and went on to score a fine half-century. His innings and Sarfaraz Khan’s cameo helped the visitors post a competitive 185 runs on the board.









Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start, with Jos Buttler doing a bulk of the damage. But just as he was about to take the game away from the visitors, Ashwin’s effort to Mankad him brought about his downfall, but it raised a massive debate.





 








Eventually, that proved to be the turned point of the game as RR’s run-chase fell wayward and ended up managing just 170 on the board.
ipl 2019Kings XI punjabRajasthan Royals
First Published: March 26, 2019, 1:42 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking