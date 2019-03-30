IPL 2019 | Pizza Brings Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Clash to a Halt

Loading...
A pizza delivery person in the stands caused play to be halted during the first innings because he walked into the eye line of the batsman.
Royals’ centurion Sanju Samson was facing Vijay Shankar in the 12th over and it was the fifth ball when the incident took place.
Samson, who was batting with Rahane at the time, walked away from the wicket as Shankar steamed in.
Commentator Michael Clarke, who was on air at the time, couldn't help but hope for the pizzas to come his way but wasn't lucky enough.
The break in play though did not cause any harm to Samson as he powered on towards his second IPL hundred, with the Royals going on to post 198.
That however was not challenging enough for David Warner and co, who cruised to a 5 wicket win. Warner smashed 69 off 37 balls with Jonny Bairstow (45), and put on a 110 run partnership at a brisk pace to provide the platform for the lower order to wrap up the chase.
First Published: March 30, 2019, 10:44 AM IST