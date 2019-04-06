Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Russell Is a Billion Dollar Man for KKR: Lynn

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 10:40 AM IST


Bengaluru: It was another blitzkrieg from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell that saw his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, and batsman Chris Lynn was all praise for his teammate.

"We keep putting him in tough situations and he keeps lifting his game. He is just too good," Lynn said after the match. "Two-hundred and fifteen was probably par on that wicket. Both teams gave opportunities. We dropped Kohli and AB de Villiers and RCB also dropped a couple of chances. Luck was on our side. Change of fortune for us. It is unbelievable and entertaining for us. He keeps doing it. He is a billion dollar man for KKR."

While captain Dinesh Karthik praised Russell for putting together another masterpiece, he added that the bowlers too needed to take responsibility. He also had some words of appreciation for Chris Lynn's knock at the top of the innings, a 31-ball 43.

"Those kind of knocks, you don't talk much. We trust him as a player. It's important to give him an atmosphere where he's happy and he just keeps performing. Yes, it was hard to play strokes against spinners with the ball gripping but was easier against the fast bowlers," Karthik said.

"I think as much as well he batted, it's time we all started to bowl better and help the batters. It was nice to see Lynn bat like that and take responsibility."

First Published: April 6, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
