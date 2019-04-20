Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

‘Salt Bae’ Inspired SRH Players Turn Chefs Ahead of KKR Encounter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
‘Salt Bae’ Inspired SRH Players Turn Chefs Ahead of KKR Encounter

(Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter)

Loading...
When the heat on the field is as high as it is in the Indian Premier League, players need to find a way to unwind between games when the dust has settled.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad players, however, traded the on-field heat for heat in the kitchen, as the squad seemed to be involved in a cook-off of sorts ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad on Sunday.

One team of chefs was led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the other was led by Vijay Shankar, with the SRH players putting their cooking skills to test.



While Rashid Khan was busier clicking selfies than he was cooking, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson did their best impersonation of celebrity chef “Salt bae”.








It looked like the perfect way for the squad to unwind, ahead of what is a crucial phase of the tournament for them. The Sunrisers currently sit at the fifth position, and are still in with a shout of making the playoffs.

They face KKR at home before being on the road for their next two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Points against KKR and CSK would do their chances of qualifying for the playoffs a world of good, as KKR is on the same number of points (behind on net run rate) and Chennai is above them in the table.


David Warneripl 2019Jonny BairstowOff The FieldRashid Khansalt baesunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 20, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking