‘Salt Bae’ Inspired SRH Players Turn Chefs Ahead of KKR Encounter

Loading...
The Sunrisers Hyderabad players, however, traded the on-field heat for heat in the kitchen, as the squad seemed to be involved in a cook-off of sorts ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad on Sunday.
One team of chefs was led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the other was led by Vijay Shankar, with the SRH players putting their cooking skills to test.
Team Bhuvi Team Vijay— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 19, 2019
Who won the battle of taste buds? #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/WFUhG5UH8F
While Rashid Khan was busier clicking selfies than he was cooking, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson did their best impersonation of celebrity chef “Salt bae”.
Salt bae ft. @jbairstow21 #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SaltBae pic.twitter.com/VUzjJQe5X1— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 19, 2019
More snapshots 📸 from #MasterChefSRH...#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/jLtW7ip4ia— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 19, 2019
If you're wondering what Kane and David do during their free time.... #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/6dkZ9nSoUj— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 19, 2019
It looked like the perfect way for the squad to unwind, ahead of what is a crucial phase of the tournament for them. The Sunrisers currently sit at the fifth position, and are still in with a shout of making the playoffs.
They face KKR at home before being on the road for their next two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Points against KKR and CSK would do their chances of qualifying for the playoffs a world of good, as KKR is on the same number of points (behind on net run rate) and Chennai is above them in the table.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 11:51 AM IST