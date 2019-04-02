IPL 2019 | Sam Curran and Preity Zinta Celebrate KXIP Win in True Punjabi Style

Loading...
DC didn’t help matters as their lower order imploded in spectacular fashion. Yet Curran was in impeccable form and his hat-trick – spread over the 18th and 20th over – saw him end the match with figures of 4-11.
It’s no wonder then that he was in a celebratory mood after the match and he found a willing dance partner – literally – in KXIP team owner Preity Zinta.
The Bollywood actress is no stranger to shaking a leg and she and Curran showed off some of their bhangra moves to celebrate the win in proper Punjabi style.
🕺🕺🕺— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2019
Some bhangra moves there, courtesy @realpreityzinta & @CurranSM 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/VAeXq3I07o
The young English all-rounder revealed after the game that he was unaware of the fact that he even got a hat-trick.
"I didn't even know I picked a hat-trick. The crowd was really loud and I couldn't even hear myself." he said in the post-match presentation.
He also revealed that this was the first time that he had been tasked with opening the batting in a professional setting.
"I have worked a lot on my batting in the past six months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket but this was first time in professional cricket."
First Published: April 2, 2019, 1:22 AM IST