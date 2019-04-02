Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Sam Curran and Preity Zinta Celebrate KXIP Win in True Punjabi Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 2, 2019, 1:34 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Sam Curran and Preity Zinta Celebrate KXIP Win in True Punjabi Style

Loading...
Sam Curran became the 18th player to take an IPL hat-trick as Kings XI Punjab registered a narrow 14-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Monday.

DC didn’t help matters as their lower order imploded in spectacular fashion. Yet Curran was in impeccable form and his hat-trick – spread over the 18th and 20th over – saw him end the match with figures of 4-11.

It’s no wonder then that he was in a celebratory mood after the match and he found a willing dance partner – literally – in KXIP team owner Preity Zinta.

The Bollywood actress is no stranger to shaking a leg and she and Curran showed off some of their bhangra moves to celebrate the win in proper Punjabi style.




The young English all-rounder revealed after the game that he was unaware of the fact that he even got a hat-trick.

"I didn't even know I picked a hat-trick. The crowd was really loud and I couldn't even hear myself." he said in the post-match presentation.

He also revealed that this was the first time that he had been tasked with opening the batting in a professional setting.

"I have worked a lot on my batting in the past six months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket but this was first time in professional cricket."
ipl 2019kxip vs dcOff The Fieldsam curran
First Published: April 2, 2019, 1:22 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking