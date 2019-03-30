IPL 2019 | Samson Seeks Consistency After Slamming Second IPL Ton

Loading...
Samson's ton is the first hundred of the 12th edition of the IPL. The stylish middle-order batsman had also made the first hundred of the 10th edition of the IPL in 2017 when he made exactly 102 - the same score as today - against Rising Pune Supergiant. He was just 22 at that time and became the second youngest batsman to make an IPL hundred.
What has, however, haunted Samson is consistency.
Last season, he made 441 runs in the IPL at an average of 31.50, his best across all seasons until then. He had made three half-centuries in the season too which was fairly consistent by his own standards. However, in 2017, the 102 aside, Samson had made just two more scores of 50 or more in the entire season. While he made 386 runs, the average dropped to 27.57 on the back of a poor run of scores post the ton.
On Friday, he was spurred on by his captain, Ajinkya Rahane, with whom he put on the second best stand for the second wicket for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The 119-run partnership put Rajasthan on course for a big total although it eventually proved to be just par on this surface. The partnership is also the fifth best ever against Sunrisers Hyderabad for any wicket.
Samson, in the process of compiling his hundred, was particularly harsh on Bhuvneshwar Kumar whom he smashed for 24 runs in a single over. He made 30 off the 8 balls he faced from Bhuvneshwar, scoring five fours and a six off them. In all, he has made 88 runs in 61 balls off the seamer across seasons while being dismissed twice.
Samson's hundred is the fifth against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last two seasons combined. Interestingly, there have only been six hundreds in all in this time frame and five of them have come against the Hyderabad bowling unit, deemed to be among the best attacks in the league.
First Published: March 30, 2019, 2:16 AM IST