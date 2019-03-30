IPL 2019 | Samson Showed Us the Way to Bat on This Surface: Warner

Loading...
"Very tough game," said Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Rajasthan played really well to get to that total they did after the start we had with the ball. There are some areas that we want to touch up but it was a brilliant chase from our part and the openers set it up for us perfectly.
"We needed parts to work well for us tonight and it did. Really good experience for us as a batting unit to chase it down."
After a sluggish start, Rajasthan gained momentum through a second-wicket stand of 119 between Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson. The latter was the more dominant partner as he unfurled an array of strokes to light up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium reaching his second IPL century - 102* in just 55 deliveries - as the visitors racked up 198/2.
But, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the Hyderabad openers started like a train stitching a 110-run opening stand to lay a solid foundation. Warner, who during his 37-ball 69 also became the leading run-scorer of the tournament said that knowing the ground well helped also adding that in some ways, Samson showed him the way to bat on this slightly tricky surface.
"One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are absolutely amazing. We try and put on a good show," said Warner. "We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually, I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is tough to get under. He showed us how to go about it and from and me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata.
"We know this ground so well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. It's great to have that free-flowing adrenaline. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic."
On a night when the batsmen had their say, Rashid Khan stood tall once again first with the ball returning impressive figures of 1/24, which included the key wicket of Jos Buttler and then finishing off the game with a whirlwind 8-ball 15 when the chase got a bit tricky.
Named Man of the Match for his all-round effort Rashid said that all he tried to do on the day was keep the ball on a good length and mix his variations.
"I think I just try my best to be positive in each and every game in each department, that is bowling, batting and fielding. And I am working hard and believing in my own skills, so that's what is working for me," remarked Rashid after the game.
"There was not too much on the wicket but I was mixing my variations and see how it goes. Didn't want to give room to batsmen because the ball wasn't turning much. I have five different leg-spin variations with different actions. I just back myself with my variations and pitch it in the good length area.
"I am working on my batting. I need to bat well when my team needs me. I have the ability and I can hit. My coaches - Tom Moody, Murali Sir and Laxman - have always backed me and given me a lot of confidence saying you can hit anywhere, just a case of backing yourself. That's what I did."
Rahane, the Rajasthan captain, praised the Hyderabad batsmen for never pushing their step off the gas. He also lauded Samson's knock insisting he thought 198 was a good score on the Hyderabad pitch.
"First of all, 190+ on that wicket was really good. Initially when Sanju and me were batting the wicket was stopping a bit, so we were aiming at 150+ on the wicket. I think Sanju batted really well, our partnership during that time was really crucial. We all know how talented Sanju is. He will go miles and consistency is going to be the key for him," said Rahane.
"But, I think credit to Sunrisers batsmen. The way they played in the first six overs, the moments they got, credit goes to them. When players like Warner bat like that there is a very small margin as a bowler. They didn't lose any momentum at any time. When Warner got out, Vijay Shankar came in and knocked around."
First Published: March 30, 2019, 1:06 AM IST