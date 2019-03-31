IPL 2019 | Saw it As a Simulation And it Paid Off – Rabada on Super Over Heroics

Loading...
Speaking after the match, Rabada said he pictured the over as a simulation of bowling yorkers and was glad that it came off.
“Obviously there were a lot of nerves. I just saw it as a simulation and was glad it paid off. You have to keep your wits about you and be really clear on what you have to bowl," Rabada said.
“I just went with the yorkers and it worked in the end. I was clear and backed my plan.”
The match looked set to go Delhi’s way as they needed only 6 off the final over yet a disciplined showing from Kuldeep Yadav forced a Super Over.
“We didn't expect it to go that deep, I expected us to finish it in the last or second last over. But credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over, taking that pressure and getting them through,” Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Iyer was also full of praise for Prithvi Shaw, whose knock of 99 very nearly took the side home before he was dismissed towards the end of the innings.
“All our top-four batsmen decided that whoever gets going should take the side home and Shaw took that responsibility and executed it for us," said Iyer.
“He's got a lot of talent and hopefully he can continue doing it for us and keep giving us such starts in every game.”
Shaw, whose innings saw him handed the Man of the Match award, said he was looking to finish the match quickly, which was why he went for a big hit when on 99.
“I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game for the team. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close," Shaw remarked.
“But the boys finished it off really well in the super over and I think we deserve this win.”
First Published: March 31, 2019, 1:12 AM IST