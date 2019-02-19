IPL 2019: Schedule For Two Weeks Announced, CSK to Face RCB in Season Opener

Loading...
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL-12 in Chennai on March 23. All the franchises will host at least one home match in this two-week period according to the schedule announced on Tuesday.
The CoA had taken the decision to organize the entire tournament in India in spite of the clash of date with the General Elections.
“IPL released the schedule of the first two weeks (17 matches) of the 2019 Season. These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates,” an IPL media release read on Tuesday.
The CoA and BCCI have been in touch with Home Ministry officials in India to get a clarity on the election dates but had failed to reach any consensus on it.
In the two-week schedule, March 24th and 31st will be the only days featuring double-headers. On March 24, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4pm in Kolkata while Mumbai Indians will face-off against Delhi Capitals at 8pm in Mumbai.
While on March 31, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face RCB in the afternoon fixture in Hyderabad while CSK will host Rajasthan Royals in the 8pm fixture in Chennai.
“A total of 17 matches will be played during this two-week period across the eight home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five matches. Every team will play minimum of two home and two away matches with the Capitals playing three home matches, while RCB will play three away matches,” the release added.
