IPL 2019 | Scores to Settle For KKR Against SRH As Teams Eye Winning Start

Match 2, IPL 2019 – The two sides meet again in their first match of this year’s tournament. Redemption is on KKR’s mind.
KKR have gone on to establish themselves as consistent performers in the IPL. After they won the IPL most recently in 2014, the team qualified for the playoffs in three out of the four following editions. And if spin was what carried them through last year’s campaign with Narine and Kuldeep at the top of their game, their pace attack has improved as well.
That’s according to coach Jacques Kallis, who is confident in the team that has been put together.
“One thing that we do have this year is few more options in the fast bowling department, which is a big plus for us. We probably needed one-two more options in the seamers' department last season, an issue which we have addressed this season,” he recently told the press.
Indeed, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, England’s Harry Gurney and Carlos Brathwaite will lend potency to the pace attack, so at least on paper, the team is insulated from the absence of young Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who lost to CSK in last year’s final by eight wickets will have David Warner returning to the side, fresh after having stayed away from the game due to his one-year ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering Saga. It will be hard to find anyone more motivated than Warner on the pitch, as he seeks to repair a damaged reputation.
In the build-up to the match, SRH team mentor VVS Laxman said that Warner was looking as fit and sharp as ever. It was under his captaincy that the side won the IPL trophy in 2016, but with no pressure of captaincy this time around, Warner can focus fully on his skillset to get to the top of his game once again.
In the batting department as well, SRH are stocked with options such as Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. But it is captain Kane Williamson who will be the biggest threat this year as well, after scoring 735 runs in 17 matches last year. In the all-rounders department, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Vijay Shankar will add variety. The wily Rashid Khan, who finished as the second highest wicket taker last year is always a threat.
With home support backing them, KKR will look towards the likes of Chris Lynn, young Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to pile on the runs for them. But it won’t be easy with the variety in SRH’s bowling ranks.
On paper, the teams are matched evenly enough for there to be a clear-cut favourite.
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Warner: All eyes will be on the Australian southpaw, as he plays his most high-profile match yet since the ban. SRH has eased him back into the fold which will definitely go a long way in soothing some of the nerves he is bound to feel, but in the end, his bat has to do the talking. If Warner settles in well at the start of the innings, one wouldn’t put it past him to be back to his destructive best in no time.
Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav is currently the jewel in India’s spin crown. A tricky customer, his variations are what sets him apart from most other spinners in the world, and KKR will rely heavily on him to take the team through the middle overs. If he finds himself bowling to Warner at any point, it will certainly make for some interesting viewing. A player seeking to redeem himself at one end and another aiming to spoil the party at the other. Fireworks!
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES
KKR: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Anrich Nortje have all been ruled out for the season with injuries. Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa have come in as replacements for Nagarkoti and Mavi.
SRH: No injuries or absentees from the Sunrisers Squad.
Probable XI
KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
SRH: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shakib-al-Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed
Full Squads
KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj and Prasidh Krishna
SRH: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan and Billy Stanlake
First Published: March 23, 2019, 7:07 PM IST