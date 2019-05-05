IPL 2019 | Season Review: Another Year, Familiar Outcome for Bangalore

Loading...
Played 14, Won 5, Lost 8, No Result 1
What worked
Inclusion of Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali. Giving Parthiv Patel the license to attack at the top.
Bangalore recruited Stoinis and Moeen this year and the two international all-rounders had a pretty decent season despite not being available for the entire edition. The duo provided Bangalore solidity and great balance. Both Stoinis and Moeen played a couple of match-winning knocks and also did a decent job in the bowling department.
The idea of sending Parthiv to open having given him the license to attack from word go worked pretty well for the franchise. The left-hander hit 373 runs and constantly kept playing those impactful cameos. If he can keep this form going next season, and if Moeen and Stoinis are available for the entire edition alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Bangalore might finally go a long way in 2020.
What didn't work
Too many tactical errors.
As they often do, Kohli and the team management made quite a few tactical errors this season which probably was their biggest flaw in this year's competition. There were quite a few games where Moeen came out to bat way down the order and in some games he wasn't asked to bowl, despite operating at a pretty good economy throughout the season. Even Shivam Dube bowled only 10 deliveries and played only in four games, especially after Bangalore invested so much on him in the auction.
To add on to that, Umesh Yadav looked completely out of touch and Bangalore still persisted with him rather than playing Washington Sundar or Kulwant Khejroliya. Even Akshdeep Nath got a very long rope while experienced Gurkeerat Singh only featured in three matches and ended up playing a match-defining knock in the last group game.
AB de Villiers plays a shot. (IPL T20)
Best performers
Batsman
AB de Villiers | Matches 13 | Runs 442 | Strike rate 154 | Fifties 5
Having retired from international cricket last year, de Villiers once again showed everyone that he is still one of the best in the business. The former South Africa player helped Bangalore win a couple of games in the season where they only emerged victorious five times. His 82* against Kings XI Punjab was simply a masterclass. He got good support from other batsmen as well but it was still not enough to change Bangalore's fate.
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal | Matches 14 | Wickets 18 | Economy 7.82
The legspinner has been Bangalore's most, or only, consistent performer in the bowling department and this year was no different. Chahal was taken for cleaners in two-three games but the 28-year-old kept fighting back by taking wickets. He once again didn't get much support from the other bowlers and that cost Bangalore in quite a few games.
Disappointments
Umesh Yadav
The right-arm paceman was Bangalore's leading wicket-taker last season but failed to replicate that performance this year. Umesh only picked up eight wickets in 11 games and leaked runs at an economy of 9.80. Neither did he make an impact in the first six overs nor did he bowled well at death overs. In few instances, he was even smashed for over 20 runs in one over. He almost failed to defend 26 runs in the final over against MS Dhoni.
Promises
Navdeep Saini
The right-arm pacer took 11 wickets this season at an economy of 8.27. He showcased his skills under tremendous pressure and bowled some tough overs throughout the tournament. Saini bowled with pace and was even able to upstage some quality batsmen. It won't come as a surprise if Saini makes his international debut before the start of the next edition.
Areas to improve next season
"There are some structural changes that need to be made and that have been around for quite a long time. I think the most successful franchises in IPL have done that. We’re searching for that in RCB. While there might be some structural change next year, I’m hopeful and confident we’ll have some continuity in our players."
Bangalore's head coach Gary Kirsten summed up what his team needs to do next season. The likes of Saini, Gurkeerat, Dube, Shimron Hetmyer and other players should be given long ropes. Bangalore lost their first six games this season and they will have to start well next year or they will once again end up chasing other results at the second half of the tournament. The think tank will also have to make some intelligent decisions and make sure they don't commit many strategic errors.
First Published: May 5, 2019, 6:25 PM IST