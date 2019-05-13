starts in
IPL 2019 Sets New Record on Twitter With 27 Million Tweets

IANS |May 14, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: After 60 matches of riveting cricketing action, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final to win their fourth title of the Indian Premier League(IPL). As decibels hit new levels across stadiums in India, the roar of cricket fans was just as resounding on Twitter.

This year, Twitter saw a record-breaking 27 million tweets, a 44 per cent increase over 2018's IPL-related tweets.

The golden tweet for IPL 2019 was the tweet from Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya acknowledging MS Dhoni as his friend and source of inspiration. The tweet received nearly 16K retweets.

Mumbai Indians dominated the conversation on Twitter on Sunday when they won the final, owning 63 per cent of total mentions vs CSK's 37 per cent.

However, it was the Chennai Super Kings that consistently won hearts by becoming the most tweeted about team on the micro-blogging website.

Dhoni was the most tweeted about player during this season of the IPL, followed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Andre Russell.

This year also saw a growth in native video clips tweeted on the platform, with the IPL Twitter handle tweeting out 130 per cent more video tweets as compared to IPL 2018.

"Fans love tweeting about cricket and this year we saw a record-breaking 27 million tweets around the IPL 2019 season. Twitter is the best way to see what's happening in the world of sports and to talk about it, so we're thrilled to see this incredible growth in IPL conversations this year," said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

"We are looking forward to enhance fan experiences on the platform as we go to the second half of the cricket season. We know conversations around the biggest global cricket tournament - the ICC Cricket World Cup - is sure to take off on Twitter too," he added.

