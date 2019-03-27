Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada

Image: Twitter

Loading...
In the early part of the chase against the Delhi Capitals, visiting batsman Shane Watson got into a heated argument with opposition bowlers Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada at Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday (March 26).

It was the third over, when Ishant dismissed Ambati Rayudu for five to knock over CSK’s first wicket. After that cameras showed the Indian pacer pointing and gesturing angrily towards Watson, who reacted with a laugh in an order to diffuse the situation from the non-striker’s end.

Ishant marched towards Watson angrily as the two exchanged words before the Delhi bowler was dragged away by teammates, mainly captain Shreyas Iyer.



The Australian all-rounder found it amusing and laughed at the Delhi pacer’s face.

Watson eventually went onto score 44, and had yet another squabble later on in the game against the South African fast bowler Rabada.

The young Protea accused him of running over the pitch while he stood right in the centre. When pointed out, Rabada reacted with a sarcastic clap aimed at Watson.

However, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting seemed to have calmed things down at the end with Rabada and Watson hugging it out soon after CSK won by six wickets. This is the second straight victory for the defending champions, which takes them to the top of the table.
ipl 2019ishant sharmaIyerkagiso rabadaRabadashreyas
First Published: March 27, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking