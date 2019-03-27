IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada

Loading...
It was the third over, when Ishant dismissed Ambati Rayudu for five to knock over CSK’s first wicket. After that cameras showed the Indian pacer pointing and gesturing angrily towards Watson, who reacted with a laugh in an order to diffuse the situation from the non-striker’s end.
Ishant marched towards Watson angrily as the two exchanged words before the Delhi bowler was dragged away by teammates, mainly captain Shreyas Iyer.
The Australian all-rounder found it amusing and laughed at the Delhi pacer’s face.
Watson eventually went onto score 44, and had yet another squabble later on in the game against the South African fast bowler Rabada.
The young Protea accused him of running over the pitch while he stood right in the centre. When pointed out, Rabada reacted with a sarcastic clap aimed at Watson.
However, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting seemed to have calmed things down at the end with Rabada and Watson hugging it out soon after CSK won by six wickets. This is the second straight victory for the defending champions, which takes them to the top of the table.
First Published: March 27, 2019, 1:16 PM IST