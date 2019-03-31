IPL 2019 | Shaw Will Get Many Hundreds in IPL and for India: Ganguly

Loading...
Shaw batted beautifully for the Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday but was dismissed for 99 and fell short of becoming the youngest centurion in IPL.
Ganguly, along with DC coaches Ricky Ponting and Praveen Amre, was seen interacting with Shaw during the strategic timeout.
“It's important to keep things simple, Prithvi was playing really well and striking the ball cleanly so you didn’t need to say much. Just told him to keep going and finish the game off. Unfortunately, he was dismissed for 99 but he will score many hundreds in IPL and all other formats of the game,” said Ganguly, talking to IPLT20.com.
Talking about the super over, Ganguly praised Kagiso Rabada, calling his yorker to dismiss Russell as ball of the tournament.
“It was difficult sitting in the dugout, I can’t bat and can’t bowl but it was a superb game. That (Russell dismissal in Super over) can be ball of the IPL in month and a half’s time. To bowl it to Russell, who is in the form of his life was just unbelievable,” added Ganguly.
Ganguly further said that this could be a confidence boosting win for his young team.
“This team needed it, they didn’t have a great season last time and it's still a very young team. These wins change the confidence, its still a long season ahead with only three games played but this win is more than just a win.
“You have all top class players in the team, likes of Shikhar, Prithvi, Rishabh are all regulars for India. Shreyas is always knocking on the door. We want Vihari to do well as he is a serious player. Pitches that turn or are slow, the Indian batters will be worth their weight in gold,” opined Ganguly.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 10:58 AM IST