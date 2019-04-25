Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Shikhar Dhawan Shows Off Dance Moves With Ranveer Singh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Shikhar Dhawan Shows Off Dance Moves With Ranveer Singh

Loading...
Shikhar Dhawan recreated the popular hook step of the song Khalibali from the 2018 film Padmaavat, that starred the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Sharing a video clip , Dhawan wrote on Instagram: "Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves."







View this post on Instagram


Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves ;)


A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on






In the second video, according to the cricketer, they do the Gabbar Singh step which the southpaw has made it his own and does it every time he takes a catch on the field.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently playing for Delhi Capitals and has had a good time with the bat, scoring a couple of fifties in his last few games. He also narrowly missed out on his maiden T20 ton when he scored an unbeaten 97 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals are sitting in the top half of the table with seven wins in eleven games and will be eyeing for a playoff spot with a win in the upcoming games.
ipl 2019Off The FieldRanveer Singhshikhar dhawan
First Published: April 25, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking