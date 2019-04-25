IPL 2019 | Shikhar Dhawan Shows Off Dance Moves With Ranveer Singh

Loading...
Sharing a video clip , Dhawan wrote on Instagram: "Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves."
In the second video, according to the cricketer, they do the Gabbar Singh step which the southpaw has made it his own and does it every time he takes a catch on the field.
Shikhar Dhawan is currently playing for Delhi Capitals and has had a good time with the bat, scoring a couple of fifties in his last few games. He also narrowly missed out on his maiden T20 ton when he scored an unbeaten 97 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi Capitals are sitting in the top half of the table with seven wins in eleven games and will be eyeing for a playoff spot with a win in the upcoming games.
First Published: April 25, 2019, 7:05 PM IST