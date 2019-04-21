IPL 2019 | Iyer Credits Dhawan for Laying Foundation of Delhi Win

Loading...
"It was very satisfying to win a match here after three home games. Losing them was really disappointing to begin with but we recovered well,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Iyer, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide his team home in what turned out to be a nervy match, credited Shikhar Dhawan’s strong start to the innings with helping the rest of the batsmen.
“We got a good start from Shikhar and that made it easier for the batsmen to follow. He has been giving us brilliant starts. If you get 50 in the Powerplay it's really good and we got 60 today.
He did, however, add that the Delhi pitch does not suit their team in the slightest but believed that his batsmen could do better in the future.
“The kind of batsmen we have are players who are still on the rise in terms of potential and love the ball coming on bat. This pitch is really slow to play on.
“But if you get set you can get runs. Today I took the responsibility. It was very satisfying to stay till the end. I think one of the top four has to stay till the end.”
KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, said his side didn’t have enough runs on the board but could have bowled better.
“I thought the total was just below par because of the dew present out there. We lost too many wickets in the middle overs despite Chris Gayle playing a great knock.”
“I thought we were giving away some soft boundaries. If it was 12-13 to defend in the last over, we would have backed ourselves to defend that. Full credit to Shreyas, he held his nerve and saw them through.”
First Published: April 21, 2019, 12:48 AM IST