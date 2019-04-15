IPL 2019 | Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Improving With Every Game: Colin Munro

Loading...
And Munro was all praise for captain Shreyas Iyer, who he feels is very adept at reading the game despite his still despite his "young age."
“Last year he got going, became captain sort of half-way through the IPL. He’s taken the opportunity with both hands now," Munro said. "There is a very calm and collected way that he plays in, which you can see on the field…His captaincy is improving with every game. He is definitely a very good reader of the game at such an young age."
It’s not easy for any cricketer to spend his time travelling around India and only take part in net sessions. But the powerful Kiwi opener grabbed the first opportunity that he got this season with both hands and smashed a 24-ball 40 on a slowish Hyderabad wicket.
“I think it’s up to me, batting in so many different conditions in nets across India, it’s hard to know where your game is. So you have got to rely on your instincts and past performances. Today it was just the case of ‘see ball, hit ball’ and I was lucky to get a few in the middle,” Munro said after the win on Sunday.
The win over Sunrisers propels the Capitals to second place on the points table with 10 points from eight games, behind Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 156 to win, the home side were comfortably placed at 101/2 at one stage but Capitals felt that they always had the game under control.
“It was going to go down to the wire but we managed to get wickets at crucial situations. They (Sunrisers) got off to a good start but never got away from us in terms of the run-rate, so that was great job by us,” Munro, who had very modest returns in the PSL before coming to the IPL, said.
The Kiwi selectors have shown faith in Munro by picking him for the 2019 World Cup squad, although he only scored 199 runs this summer in eight innings at an average of 24.9.
“I have to play to my strengths which is try to be aggressive. Even if the opposition is bowling well, I just have to go out there and stamp my authority. I can’t sit there and defend but have to put pressure back on them. A good batting wicket like it was in Hyderabad helps the way I play,” the 32-year-old South Africa-born Kiwi said.
Finally, asked about the Capitals’ chances of going all the way to the title, Munro said, “It’s great to see young guys coming in and play with absolute freedom. There is no fear and absolute clarity. Look at someone like Rishabh (Pant), who knows his game whether he is batting at No. 4, 5 or 6, he is going to play the same way. His way is going out there and taking the bull by the horns and that is okay. The beauty of this team is that we have good experienced international players and some Indians also like Ishant (Sharma), the boys on the bench are also working really hard as well.”
First Published: April 15, 2019, 10:33 AM IST