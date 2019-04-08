IPL 2019 | Slow Wicket Not an Excuse for Rajasthan Royals' Loss: Ajinkya Rahane

Loading...
“We knew the wicket would be slow; we even played practice matches on this pitch. And if you know how to play in home conditions, it cannot be an excuse for us that we can’t play on a slow wicket.
“We thought 150-160 would be a challenging score on this wicket, given how difficult it was for us to even score 140.”
The Royals have won only one match so far in the IPL 2019 thus far, but Rahane believes there is still time for the side to improve and make the play-offs.
“I think we can learn and improve as a bowling unit especially since when we play in home conditions. The sooner we can adjust to conditions and figure out which lines and lengths to bowl, the better it will be.
“There’s quite a lot we can still learn as a team. It’s still not too late for us, there are 9 matches still left and fortunes can change very quickly in this format.”
Asked on where he believes the side could improve, Rahane said it all came down to execution of plans from both the batsmen and the bowlers.
“Execution of plans is very important as a batting and bowling unit. T20 is such a format where you have to back yourself to take a few risks.
“For instance, a set batsman should look to bat through the innings but take a few risks too. Similarly, as a bowling unit we need to know what shots are hard to play on different pitches and execute plans accordingly.”
“We all have our responsibilities but I don’t think we should blame individuals; we win and lose as a team so we will have to improve ourselves as a team too.
Rahane also revealed that he had asked the umpires to call a dead ball when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled Chris Lynn but the stumps didn’t dislodge, leading to the ball to run away for a boundary.
“See rules are rules, but I had a conversation with the umpire and asked him to at least not give a boundary. The T20 format is hard enough on bowlers as it is and if such a situation arises, it can be called a dead ball!
“But we can’t control these things and so there’s no point talking or even thinking too much about such things.”
