IPL 2019: Ganguly Joins Delhi Capitals as Advisor

The former left-handed batsman will work alongside the team’s head coach Ricky Ponting.
"I am very pleased to come on board with the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly said, on his association.
"Having known the Jindals and the JSW Group for years, I am now excited to be a part of their latest sports venture. I am really looking forward to working with the players and the support staff."
BREAKING: Tigers, say hello to our Royal Bengal Tiger!— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2019
We're delighted to welcome @SGanguly99 to Delhi Capitals, in the role of an Advisor. #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/TUt0Aom5MR
The Delhi franchise, which was previously known as the Delhi Daredevils, have never won an IPL title.
"Sourav is one of the most astute minds in world cricket. A lot of what we see in Indian cricket today was born because of Sourav. His aggression, positivity and never say die attitude are traits we want the Delhi Capitals team to imbibe. It is truly an honour that Sourav has chosen Delhi as his IPL team.
"I have no doubt that our team will benefit immensely from his experience, guidance and advice. Sourav has been like family to me and I am deeply humbled to have him as an advisor," said Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals begin their IPL against two-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Their first home game will be on March 26, when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Ganguly’s previous association with the IPL came in the 2012 season when he played for the Pune Warriors for two seasons, after having spent the previous three with his home franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
First Published: March 14, 2019, 2:07 PM IST